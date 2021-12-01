ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should Atlanta Falcons Give Cordarrelle Patterson His Wish to Defense?

By Jeremy Brener
Falcon Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WkFDi_0dBavuYQ00

"I want to catch an interception," Patterson said recently. "That's my next goal in the NFL, to catch an interception."

With a win on Sunday over the Jags, the Atlanta Falcons improved to 5-6 on the season.

In each of the team's five wins in 2021, running back Cordarrelle Patterson has recorded 100 yards from scrimmage or scored a touchdown. On Sunday, Patterson double-dipped with a career-high 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He did something else, too, playing one snap on defense.

He'd like more.

“He got his defensive snap,” coach Arthur Smith said. “I may put him on the depth chart next week at free safety.''

And indeed, the team’s official depth chart now lists him as a backup safety in addition to his roles on offense (as a runner and receiver) and special teams.

With Patterson injured in the second half of the blowout loss to the Cowboys and on the sidelines during the team's shutout loss to the New England Patriots, it's clear Patterson is the ignition to get this offense in gear. Without Patterson, an argument can be made that there is no offense.

And maybe he could ignite a defense, too?

First things first, though. With Calvin Ridley on the non-football injury list, someone needs to be able to open the offense and activate other weapons. Patterson's presence helped wide receiver Russell Gage contribute, adding six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown .

It's really hard to give the league's MVP award to someone on a .500 team, but when you zero in on the meaning of "most valuable player," Patterson checks that box off for the Falcons. ... and would be happy to check off some more boxes, too.

On this episode of " Locked On Falcons ," host Aaron Freeman shares his takeaways from the Falcons' 21-14 win over the Jaguars in Week 12.

He summarizes the highs and lows of the game, looking at Patterson's career-high day as well as the lackluster play from both Matt Ryan and Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

He then hands out his grades for the offense, defense, and special teams before outlining his final thoughts on the Falcons' playoff potential and whether or not this win changed the narrative surrounding the Arthur Smith-led Falcons.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of " Locked On Falcons ." For more podcasts and information, join us here .

