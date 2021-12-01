ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karl-Anthony Towns still has a frozen piece of birthday cake from his last birthday with his mom

By Aryanna Prasad
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl Anthony-Towns shared a sweet memento he still keeps from his mom, who passed away from COVID in 2020. The focus of The Undefeated’s recent profile on Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns fixates on how the game is coming together for the 26-year-old....

fansided.com

