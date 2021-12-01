Karl-Anthony Towns still has a frozen piece of birthday cake from his last birthday with his mom

Ma’s birthday should always be a big deal that you go above and beyond to make special. But, let’s face it, Mom’s birthday can sneak up on you. Maybe it follows a big holiday or she just doesn’t mention it and lo and behold it’s the night before she’s about to ring in a new year and you are fresh out of presents. You could panic, but that’s just a waste of energy. Instead, channel your stress into finding the perfect last minute birthday gifts for mom using this list. Consider that sometimes a thing isn’t what she really wants. Maybe it’s an experience that would mean something special to your mama. Or, how about your presence rather than presents? The old coupon book works just as well as it did when you made one in kindergarten. Fill it with helpful services, like “1 coupon for a latte” or “1 coupon for Bobby to mow your lawn.” Mom can cash in on her deals whenever she wants.

