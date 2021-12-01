ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'Jazz at the Taylor Holiday Edition' at Kenan Center

wnypapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Filsinger Quintet' will perform ‘Tidings of Comfort and Jazz’. The Kenan Center’s “Jazz at the Taylor Holiday Edition” is back in person on the Taylor Theater stage this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Mark...

www.wnypapers.com

uticaphoenix.net

Jazz@The Other Side Presents: A Holiday Extravaganza

Saturday, December 11, 7:30 p.m., 2011 Genesee St., Utica. Jazz vocalist Cookie Coogan is a seasoned performer and educator living in Ithaca, NY. She has performed with numerous jazz groups, including The Salt City Jazz Collective, Gap Mangione, J.T. Hall Jazz Consort, Al Hamme’s Swing Street Jazztet, Hugh Douglass Blues Band and The Swing Kats as well as leading her own bands and playing solo. She has a deep repertoire of classic standards, vocalese, blues, and original compositions. For this special holiday performance, she is joined by Joe Arcuri – bass, Jimmy Johns – drums, Dave Solazzo – piano, and TOS music director, Mike Dubaniewicz-woodwinds.
UTICA, NY
wmuk.org

Theater Review: Murder For Two: Holiday Edition

Farmers Alley Theatre's production of Murder For Two: Holiday Edition runs through Dec 12. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has this review. How do you combine song, laughter and the suspense of a whodunit involving mayhem under the mistletoe, all in one entertaining and neatly wrapped Christmas package? The answer is Farmers Alley Theatre's latest offering, Murder for Two: Holiday Edition.
THEATER & DANCE
emu.edu

Annual Bach Festival Christmas concert to feature classical, jazz, holiday favorites

The Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival celebrates the holidays and its 30th anniversary year with “A Bach Festival Christmas” featuring soprano Jessica Spafford, pianist David Berry, violinist Domenic Salerni, and bassist Sam Suggs performing a festive musical mix of classical, jazz, and holiday classics. Listeners will get to participate in a group sing led by SVBF Artistic Director Ken Nafziger.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Journal-News

‘A Swingin’ Christmas’ at Fitton Center showcases jazz orchestra, singer

HAMILTON — The Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra, featuring jazz vocalist Mandy Gaines, will bring “A Swingin’ Christmas” to the Fitton Center stage on Dec. 10. “We had originally planned this for last Christmas. We had it in the schedule with the incredible Mandy Gaines, one of Ohio’s most cherished and lorded jazz singers, along with the phenomenal Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra led by Eric Lechliter,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
Lockport Union-Sun

'Jazz at the Taylor' on Saturday

The Kenan Center’s Jazz at the Taylor Holiday Edition is back in person on the Taylor Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Mark Filsinger Quintet will perform their Tidings of Comfort and Jazz show, playing holiday favorites including “The Christmas Song,” “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” and selections from “The Nutcracker Suite.”
BUFFALO, NY
sent-trib.com

Sing in the holidays with Jingle Bell Jazz in Pemberville

PEMBERVILLE — Pemberville Opera House and the Ohio Arts Council will present “Jingle Bell Jazz” featuring Heartland Sings Founder and Artistic Director Maestro Robert Nance at the keyboard along with Heartland Sings’ principal vocal artists Natalie Young, Lisa Gerstenkorn, Philip Slane and David Bobay. The show is set for Saturday...
PEMBERVILLE, OH
Daily Nebraskan

Prism Trio to bring exciting, spontaneous jazz performance to Lied Center

Aside from education, going to college gives many students the opportunity to experience new things, explore their passions and make connections that will help them in their future careers. For one group of University of Nebraska-Lincoln music majors, college led them to find each other first as friends and then as bandmates.
LINCOLN, NE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Shop Holiday: Gifts for classical and jazz aficionados

One of the hottest new spots Downtown has to be Con Alma, which opened this summer with excellent food and cocktails as well as live jazz by local or national acts five nights a week. Pick up a gift card for the live music enthusiast in your life and catch some tunes, available at conalmapgh.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Syracuse.com

Sally Ramirez to perform holiday songs at Jazz Central in Syracuse

Syracuse N.Y. – For the second year, CNY Jazz will present a family holiday special by singer and actress Sally Ramirez, “Songs from The Heart/Canciones del Corazón.” The family-friendly show will feature Sally and her accompanist Doug Robinson, who will perform traditional holiday songs from around the world. The live production is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Jazz Central theater and will be simulcast for virtual home viewing. Additional 7 p.m. shows will be available for streaming from Dec. 15 through 19.
SYRACUSE, NY
veermag.com

PREVIEW: Dave Koz Continues Smooth Jazz Holiday Tradition

Newport News’ Ferguson Center for the Arts has become a traditional stop for Grammy-nominated smooth saxophonist Dave Koz during the holiday season. This year, Koz and Friends — Jonathan Butler (guitar), Rick Braun (trumpet), Richard Elliot (saxophone), and Rebecca Jade (vocals) — are marking their 24th Christmas Tour. As a...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Entertainment
Music
soultracks.com

First Listen: Liz Vice jazzes up the holidays

(December 2, 2021) Combining elements of gospel, jazz and R&B, Liz Vice has been making a name for herself in all the right places. The Brooklyn-transplanted Portland native grew up singing spiritual praises, and continued to grow in faith following her kidney transplant more than a decade and a half ago.
MUSIC
tpr.org

Jazz singer to bring international talent to the Carver Center

The Carver Community Cultural Center is presenting a jazz singer of international repute this Saturday night. She goes by the name of Somi, and her music seems to have grown out of two dominating influences. “I think that my music is a conversation between jazz and the African continent. I...
MUSIC
Deerfield Valley News

Big band at Jazz Center gala

BRATTLEBORO - The Vermont Jazz Center’s Big Band will present its annual scholarship gala on Friday, December 3, at 8 pm. This year the band will be featuring vocalist Amanda Carr, who has sung with the Boston Pops, Artie Shaw, Glenn Miller’s orchestras, and many others. Two years have passed since the VJC has hosted a live swing-dance. Now the sounds of big band jazz will once again fill the Cotton Mill venue with joyous sound.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
jazzbuffalo.org

Jazz In Town: Festive December Holiday Jazz!

(Photo: The classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” featuring the music of Vince Guaraldi can be heard this Sunday at Seneca One Auditorium!) It is that time of the year where the start of December ushers in a month of festive holiday spirit. Including holiday jazz throughout the region. An enjoyable month to take in the sounds of Christmas-themed special presentations.
INDIANA STATE
jazztimes.com

2021 Holiday Jazz Album Roundup

Our Contributing Editor checks out the most recent additions to the Yuletide soundtrack. As my friends and family well know, I take holiday music seriously. Too seriously, perhaps. Mostly because for the last 15 years I’ve put together two mix CDs—one for Christmas and one for Hanukkah—that my wife and I send out by the hundreds in lieu of a campy card or a humble-brag newsletter. From the beginning, I made a vow never to repeat a selection, and though I’ve broken it a few times to pay tribute to an artist who died during that year, the annual curation still adds up to a “catalog” of about 250 songs for each holiday. Accordingly, my collection of seasonal CDs grows each year, thanks to a plethora of artists feeling like it was their turn to take a swing at creating a holiday-music masterpiece. Many call, but we choose just a few.
MUSIC
wnypapers.com

Starset to headline concert at Rapids Theater

Starset recently announced their fall 2021 U.S. demonstrations. This immersive voyage comes to Rapids Theater in Niagara Falls on Friday, for a 7 p.m. all-ages concert. Special guest opening acts include The Word Alive and All Things Good. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. For more...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Community and Jazz Bands To Stage Free Holiday Concerts

The Laguna Jazz Band plays its holiday blend of jazz and pop standards, Latin, funk, and salsa at two free concerts in December. They’ll be playing Hospitality Night with vocalist Ginger Hatfield at 6 p.m. on Friday. On, Dec. 9, they’ll be at the Suzy Q at 5:30 p.m. Holiday favorites include “Santa Baby,” “Feliz Navidad,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

