'Jazz at the Taylor Holiday Edition' at Kenan Center

Our Contributing Editor checks out the most recent additions to the Yuletide soundtrack. As my friends and family well know, I take holiday music seriously. Too seriously, perhaps. Mostly because for the last 15 years I’ve put together two mix CDs—one for Christmas and one for Hanukkah—that my wife and I send out by the hundreds in lieu of a campy card or a humble-brag newsletter. From the beginning, I made a vow never to repeat a selection, and though I’ve broken it a few times to pay tribute to an artist who died during that year, the annual curation still adds up to a “catalog” of about 250 songs for each holiday. Accordingly, my collection of seasonal CDs grows each year, thanks to a plethora of artists feeling like it was their turn to take a swing at creating a holiday-music masterpiece. Many call, but we choose just a few.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO