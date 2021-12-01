ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CFPB to Heavily Regulate Overdraft Fees From Banks

The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) is making it so banks can’t charge fees to customers overdrawing checking accounts, the financial watchdog announced Wednesday (Dec. 1). In a news release, the CFPB said there would be several “regulatory interventions” on firms that too often use overdraft fees as a...

Advocate Andy

A Call to End Overdraft Fees

Advocates at Consumer Federation of America (CFA) are calling on banks across the nation — especially the biggest banks with the greatest reach — to end the practice of charging fees for overdrafts. The push from CFA comes a day after Capital One announced it will stop charging the fees.
NASHVILLE, TN
dallassun.com

Capital One takes lead among major bank by ending overdraft fees

Capital One bank has announced plans to cancel overdraft fees early next year, and becoming the largest bank to cancel the fees which cost Americans billions of dollars per year. The move came as the head of the U.S. government's consumer watchdog promised to focus on fees, which make up...
DALLAS, TX
pymnts

Mastercard’s Ethoca Teams With European PSP Nets to Lower Chargebacks

European payment service provider (PSP) Nets is partnering with Ethoca, a Mastercard company, to help merchants and banks minimize chargebacks, lower consumer transaction confusion, and better share details of confirmed fraud and dispute information. Nets Merchant Services CEO Robert Hoffmann said in a press release on Monday (Dec. 6) that...
BUSINESS
#Cfpb#Santander Bank#Overdraft#J P Morgan Chase#Wells Fargo#Bank Of America#Cnbc#Fintechs
CBS Pittsburgh

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Taking Action Against Bank Overdraft Fees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re unhappy with your bank and often it applies fees to your account, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is stepping in to help. The CFPB is cracking down on banks that abuse overdraft fees, with plans to take action and punish banks that rely heavily on overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees. The watchdog agency says U.S. banks collected an estimated $15.5 billion in these kinds of penalties in 2019. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America accounted for 44 percent of the total. The average fee for overdrawing an account this past year was around $34. CFPB wants to stop banks from taking advantage of vulnerable customers and anyone who needs help dealing with fees can submit a complaint to the watchdog agency. To submit a complaint, head to the agency’s website at this link. This past week, Capital One became the largest U.S. bank to say they will be ditching all overdraft fees and insufficient fund fees for customers.
CREDITS & LOANS
fox13memphis.com

Capital One Eliminates Overdraft Fees

In a huge win for consumers, Capital One has decided to eliminate overdraft fees for all customers. According to CNBC, Capital One will forego a projected $150 million in annual revenue by no longer charging fees of $25 to $35 for each overdraft. Overdraft Fee vs. Overdraft Protection. “Now, when...
CREDITS & LOANS
crowdfundinsider.com

CFPB on Overdraft Fees: Shift to Open Banking Will Make it Harder for Banks to Trap Customers Plagued by Fee Harvesting

The CFPB reported that non-sufficient funds (NSF) revenue reached an estimated $15.47 billion in 2019, with most of this revenue accruing to the biggest banks in the US. CFPB Director Rohit Chopra hosted a press call on the overdraft fee problem stating he has asked the CFPB’s bank examiners to prioritize examinations of banks that are heavily reliant on overdraft charges.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

CFPB Turns Its Eyes to Big Tech

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Rohit Chopra, a former Federal Trade Commission member, is taking a closer look at Amazon.com, Apple, Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Google parent Alphabet and other technology giants in his new role, according to a Bloomberg report Friday (Dec. 3). Big Tech has been gaining more...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Loan Servicing Gets a Lift From Open Banking Platforms

Lending, it’s been said, is as much art as science – and even in the 21st century, it is filled with friction. But with advanced technologies in the mix, and with the cooperation between lenders and borrowers enriched by data, the process becomes far more positive for lenders and borrowers.
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

39% of Firms Use Virtual Cards for B2B Payments

United States and Canadian firms’ days sales outstanding (DSO) measurements are getting longer, but these businesses have the power to change course. Investing in digital innovations like virtual cards can help them receive payments faster and also provide a number of additional efficiencies. Thirty-nine percent of firms now use virtual...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thebalance.com

Federal Watchdog Snarls at Banks’ Overdraft Fees

If you’ve ever been dinged by your bank’s overdraft fees, you may be glad to hear that the government’s consumer watchdog has promised to scrutinize the practices of institutions that rely heavily on them. Key Takeaways. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a government watchdog, said Wednesday it would take a...
U.S. POLITICS
TheStreet

JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America Top Overdraft 'Fee Harvesters'

Banks are feeling increased pressure to reduce or eliminate overdraft fees that consumer advocates describe as “exploitative junk fees” that are squeezing consumers. On Wednesday, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a report finding that banks have a “deep dependence” on overdraft and non-sufficient funds revenue, which reached an estimated $15.47 billion in 2019, the latest figures made available by the agency.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

Capital One is first big bank to eliminate overdraft fee, providing relief to vulnerable families

Capital One has become the first big bank to remove overdraft charges, providing relief to its customers. Overdraft charges have been a huge source of income for banks at the expense of their cash-strapped customers but now, banks are eliminating the charges after being heavily criticized for the same. "The bank account is a cornerstone of a person's financial life," said Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank. "Overdraft protection is a valuable and convenient feature and can be an important safety net for families." The announcement made on Wednesday confirmed that the bank was removing all fees for overdrafts and non-sufficient funds, becoming the first big bank to do so, reported CNN Business.
PERSONAL FINANCE
