A muffled voice over the intercom comes through, “we will be conducting a hall sweep.” Students dash through the halls, racing up stairs and pushing past crowds to make it in time before the teacher slams a door in their face. A second too late and you are stuck with lunch detention. Randomly announced throughout the school day, hall sweeps are one Richard Montgomery’s newest policies to keep students in class. However, even speed walking or full-on running is not enough to beat the bell, especially in a school the size of RM with four floors and outdoor portables.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO