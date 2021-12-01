ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Enduring the unexpected

By Jon Haubert
cobizmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first glance, you might expect this to be about preparedness for the second round of the COVID virus and what to watch for during the anticipated uptick after Coloradans gather for the holidays and then quickly duck back indoors to hunker down for winter. Instead, this is about...

www.cobizmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Press

Column: Unexpected roadmap of grief

Death is a painful experience. The aftermath can leave a trail of confusion, tears and heartache. Some may have heard of the 5 stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. When we think about these stages, the griever is expected to move through the stages, eventually arriving at “acceptance.” It’s understandable that we would want to create a roadmap to clearly delineate the steps of grief, but grief does not have a predictable pattern.
HEALTH
Washington Post

The Year of Endurance

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. In 2021, the pandemic forced us all to think hard about who we do and don’t trust. Introduction by David Rowell. As a nation, we are supposed to be built around trust. Look at the back of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
du.edu

Senior Shines on Unexpected Stage

As University of Denver senior Sophia Mellsop thinks about graduating from DU in Spring 2022, she isn’t where she expected to be. A gifted ballet dancer, Mellsop left her home in Salida, Colorado, and joined Colorado Ballet’s invitation-only training program in Denver before her junior year of high school. Mellsop...
DENVER, CO
KevinMD.com

Cancer provided an unexpected silver lining

When I first met her, I perceived she was nervous. I could sense the doctor skepticism. She simply had a negative aura about her. An Eeyore, if you will. A “no” person. A drag. To my absolute non-surprise, she declined all screenings that a woman of her age is recommended...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Hawaii State
Climbing

Need More Endurance? Use a Hangboard

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. For training endurance, climbing gyms are the default setting. The standard procedures of lapping routes or circuits will always deliver the pump, increasing your...
LIFESTYLE
creation.com

The unexpected history of scientific naturalism

A review of: Science Without God? Rethinking the history of scientific naturalism by Peter Harrison and Jon H. Roberts (Eds) In debates about science and religion, ‘naturalism’ is a recurring subject of discussion. As it’s usually explained, ‘scientific naturalism’ refers to a commitment on the part of scientists to look only to natural causes to explain phenomena under discussion. That is, one should employ only natural and not supernatural explanations. Secular scientists and historians alike have long assumed that modern science as such developed hand-in-hand with scientific naturalism. They believe, in other words, that science progressed as researchers learned to eschew the temptation of falling back on supernatural explanations: rather than attribute fossils to the caprices of the gods, study geology and learn how animals can naturally fossilize; rather than insist that the heavens are the realm of divine perfection, look through a telescope, see the craters on the moon, and study how they got there. And so on. Secular apologists take a lesson from this story about the advance of science: religion holds science back; science progressed as religious influence on science declined. On this account, the history of science is a secular morality tale about the importance of naturalism and the negative influence of religion.
RELIGION
albuquerqueexpress.com

5 foods Russians had to ENDURE for centuries

Russian people in pre-Soviet times were mostly peasants - farmers, craftsmen, soldiers, traders, hunters... They all ate roughly the same food for centuries. Scrambled eggs? Only on major holidays. Meat? Once or twice a year. Green peas, beetroot, cucumbers - just occasionally. Russian peasants were very poor. And so was their nutrition. We took a closer look at the most popular dishes.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Covid#Coloradans#Mile Hi Island Grill#American#Cna
Only In Maryland

12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland

There’s no shortage of abandoned places in Maryland and today we’re featuring one that’s among the most disturbing. This facility dates all the way back to 1911, when it opened as the Hospital for the Negro Insane of Maryland. At that time, the facility seemed promising, vowing to care for and treat African American patients […] The post 12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
Best Life

Never Wear This Type of Clothing on a Plane, Experts Warn

With holiday travel in full swing, you've likely already noticed that those security check-in lines at the airport are much longer than usual. From getting to the airport at least two hours before your flight leaves to double-checking that you have all your essentials in your carry-on bag, it's always smart to make sure you're fully prepared for your trip. But being ready for your flight goes far beyond how well you manage your time and packing. According to flight attendants and travel experts, how you dress for your flight matters, too, and it can have an impact on how comfortable and safe your time in the air is. As it turns out, there's one particular piece of clothing that would be better off left in your suitcase. Read on to learn the one thing you should never wear on a plane because of a serious health risk.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KFOX 14

Pay It Forward team donates to Opportunity Center for Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Pay It Forward chose the Opportunity Center for the homeless for the month of November. The Opportunity Center has been operating for over 27 years. "We started with our single program, which was the men's program and today we've expanded to include nine houses...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News-Herald.net

River Grove thanks 'Enduring Heroes'

River Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center in Loudon wanted to thank employees who made a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic. The center hosted an “Enduring Heroes” gratitude party Nov. 16 when 68 full-time employees were thanked for serving in health care during a difficult time. “We’re all looking for a...
LOUDON, TN
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Can Quadruple Weight Loss, Study Finds

As many as 40 percent of the population have a vitamin D deficiency. Taking vitamin D supplements is linked to losing four times as much weight, research finds. People who took a vitamin D supplement also doubled the number of inches by which they reduced their waistlines. As many as...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

People With COVID Usually Feel This First

There's a new COVID variant—called Omicron—that is cause for concern, as it seems to spread rapidly and scientists don't know yet how dangerous it may be. Its discovery has resulted in travel restrictions from South Africa, the country that alerted the world to the variant first. Although scientists are still studying this new variant, it's important to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the virus that is currently circulating most. Nearly all recent COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh-Area Shelters Expect Increased Need As Temperature Drops

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the temperatures dip, the area’s shelters are preparing for increased need. Pittsburgh Mercy’s Operation Safety Net said no one will be turned away. The downtown overnight shelter on Smithfield Street will hold a smaller number overnight due to COVID-19 restrictions. Pittsburgh Mercy’s Operation Safety Net said it has made additional plans for a shuttle service to a backup shelter to accommodate everyone. “I think part of what we’re facing is there has been a slight increase in the homeless population, in the unsheltered population, simply because of the lifts on the moratoriums and evictions,” said Jacque Hunter, senior manager of Operation Safety Net. “So more people are facing a backlog of rental arrears and utility arrears and they’re getting displaced for different reasons.” Mercy has additional shelters available at the Safehaven Hotel and Bethlehem Haven. Mercy works with Light of Life Rescue Mission on the North Side and McKeesport Downtown Housing shelters. COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and flu shots are being made available to all shelter guests.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cosmos

How to detect cancer with oranges

Have your oranges gone bad? No need to throw them in the bin because University of Sydney PhD student Pooria Lesani has developed a cancer detection technique made from the juice of rancid oranges. In a study, published in Chemical Engineering Journal, Lesani described the orange-based, low-cost probe, which proved...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy