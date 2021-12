HARTFORD, Conn. — State Comptroller Kevin Lembo announced Friday that he will be resigning his position effective Dec. 31 due to an "ongoing medical condition." Lembo said he had been diagnosed with a serious and debilitating cardiac condition that has recently been worsening in intensity and severity. Going off of consultations with a team of cardiologists, Lembo said it was recommended that he not continue working.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO