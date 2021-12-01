ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullmetal Alchemist Board Game Available to Pre-order in US

By Carley Garcia
Siliconera
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood – The Promised Day board game is now available to pre-order from the North American Square Enix Store. The tabletop game was announced in October 2021 and will release in North America sometime in April 2022. It retails for $54.99. The release is part of...

www.siliconera.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hiromu Arakawa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Board Game#Fullmetal Alchemist#Pre Order#Tabletop Game#Square Enix
