Fullmetal Alchemist Board Game Available to Pre-order in US

Atari XP is a publisher of collectible, physical games beginning with never-released and rare Atari games from the 1970s and 1980s. The name is a tribute to the Atari Program Exchange (APX), which sold software through a mail-order catalog in the 1970s and 1980s. The first three games part of this new initiative that are available to pre-order are Yars’ Return, Saboteur, and Aquaventure. All of the game cartridges are newly made in the United States of high-quality materials and manufactured to exacting standards. There are limited-edition versions which cost $149.99 that include premium packaging and extras that will delight collectors and fans of the titles. Each standard edition costs $49.99 and comes sealed with a high-quality box, cartridge and manual.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO