DENVER — Gauge Nichols almost didn’t catch Blake Barnett’s pass into the end zone at the end of the first quarter of the Class 4A state title game. The ball bounced off of his chest, off of a Chatfield defender and back into his hands to give the Tigers a 13-point lead early. That play, though positive for Erie early into the contest at Empower Field at Mile High, foreshadowed what would be a sloppy offensive showing for the Tigers as Chatfield defeated them with a 41-34 finish to claim the 4A championship hardware.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO