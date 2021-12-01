ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

K-State running back enters transfer portal

By Lainey Gerber
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State running back Jacardia Wright announced he is entering the transfer portal Wednesday.

Wright, a redshirt sophomore, played five games for the Wildcats in 2021. He did not record a touchdown, and his longest run was 9 yards.

K-State football releases 2022 schedule

Second-string running back Joe Ervin also entered the transfer portal on Nov. 28.

K-State is bowl eligible and is still waiting for a bid to a bowl game.

