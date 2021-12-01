K-State running back enters transfer portal
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State running back Jacardia Wright announced he is entering the transfer portal Wednesday.
Wright, a redshirt sophomore, played five games for the Wildcats in 2021. He did not record a touchdown, and his longest run was 9 yards.K-State football releases 2022 schedule
Second-string running back Joe Ervin also entered the transfer portal on Nov. 28.
K-State is bowl eligible and is still waiting for a bid to a bowl game.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.
Comments / 0