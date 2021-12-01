ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

By Kate Gill
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 347

Tim Stroud
5d ago

China knows that we have no leadership in D.C. and that they can do whatever they want without recourse. With the U.S. now out of the way, the rest of the we world will just sit on their hands and pray that China doesn't come for them.

Reply(25)
30
Doris Frayer
6d ago

He predicted he would be back in the Oval Office in August. No Reinstatement Notice came after his visits to his mailbox day after day! Trump knows nothing about nothing.

Reply(21)
26
HealWorld
6d ago

Trump 🎺 🎺 🎺 🎺 nuclear plan for North Korea 🇰🇵 sending Kim love letters didn't stop Kim from manufacturing nuclear long range ICBM's

Reply(30)
24
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Farage
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Senior Columnist for Bloomberg Opinion Tim O'Brien and Ben Rhodes discuss the new investigation into the financing of the former president's new media company that Republican congressman and Trump ally Devin Nunes will become the CEO of. Dec. 6, 2021.
POTUS
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Richard Osman: Why visiting China has changed my view of the world

Visiting China didn’t just change the way I look at China – it changed the way I look at the whole world. My daughter has been studying out there, so I’ve visited three or four times in the past five years. It’s an extraordinary country in every way, but what has really blown my mind is the fact that they like my Thursday Murder Club novels over there.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Winter Olympics#Gb News
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Fudzilla

US space force claims there is a war going on in space

Russia and China are launching "reversible attacks," US. Space Force's General David Thompson, the service's second in command, said last week that Russia and China are launching "reversible attacks," such as electronic warfare jamming, temporarily blinding optics with lasers, and cyber-attacks, on US satellites "every day". A small Russian satellite...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea orders people to pay for candies as gifts from leader Kim Jong Un

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Local governments in North Korea are scrambling to make candies in preparation for a nationwide celebration of leader Kim Jong Un’s birthday in January, but the government is forcing hungry citizens to pay for it, sources in the country told RFA.
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
realcleardefense.com

U.S. Allies Helping Fund China’s New Aircraft Carrier

China’s newest aircraft carrier is being built at the Jiangnan Shipyard. That same facility is also constructing commercial ships for U.S. allies. The shipyard is also building more than 40 commercial vessels for U.S. allies such as Brazil, France, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy