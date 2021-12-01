ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Xavier vs. Central Michigan: Preview, how to watch, odds, and prediction

By Henry Eisenberg
bigeastcoastbias.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday night, Xavier hosts Central Michigan in the Cintas Center. The (5-1) Xavier Musketeers dropped out of their spot in the AP Top 25 this week after a loss in the first round of the NIT Season Tip-Off against the No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones. The Musketeers finished the tournament...

www.bigeastcoastbias.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jason Garrett News

Jason Garrett is only two weeks removed from being fired by the New York Giants, but he’s already in the running for a marquee job. However, the job that he’s being linked to may surprise football fans. Adam Rowe of 247Sports is reporting that Garrett has been “involved in conversations”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Report: Joe Brady Has Interest In Notable College Job

The Carolina Panthers abruptly fired Joe Brady over the weekend during the team’s bye week. The decision brought the 32-year-old’s tenure with the team after less than two seasons and sent him back out onto the open market. However, it looks like Brady won’t be out of work for too...
MIAMI, FL
thedailyhoosier.com

Quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. is in the transfer portal

Four year Indiana quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. is in the transfer portal after a roller coaster career in Bloomington. Penix confirmed the news in a Monday Instagram post. “I’ve officially decided to enter the transfer portal,” he wrote. “I feel blessed to have been able to represent Indiana University. I appreciate the opportunity that was afforded to me by Coach Allen and I’m grateful for his belief in me.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
CBS Sports

How to watch Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 7-4; Central Michigan 7-4 The Eastern Michigan Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. EMU and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET Friday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Sports

Ohio State vs. Michigan: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

No. 2 Ohio State travels to No. 5 Michigan on Saturday in the latest edition of one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports, and this year's contest has a throwback feel to it. This is a rivalry born of so many consequential meetings between the two teams over the last century. From the time they first met in 1897, so many of these games have decided Big Ten championships and national titles.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Johnson
mwwire.com

Nevada vs. Washington: Preview, Odds, Keys To A Victory, How To Watch

Nevada vs. Washington: Preview, Odds, Keys To A Victory, How To Watch. WHO: Nevada Wolf Pack (2-4, 0-0 in the MW) vs. Washington Huskies (4-2, 0-0 in the Pac-12) WHEN: Wednesday, November 24th 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT. WHERE: Sioux Falls, S.D. TV/Stream: ESPN+. Line: TeamRankings.com projection: Nevada 75, Washington...
NEVADA STATE
mwwire.com

Hawaii vs. Wyoming: Warriors Keys, How To Watch, Odds, Prediction

Hawaii vs. Wyoming: Cowboys Keys, How To Watch, Odds, Prediction. WEEK 13: Wyoming Cowboys (6-5, 2-5 Mountain West) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-7, 2-5 Mountain West) WHEN: Saturday, November 27 — 12:00 PM PT/1:00 PM MT WHERE: War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY Weather: Sunny, high of 46 degrees TV: Spectrum Hawaii STREAMING: Team1 Sports app RADIO: The Wyoming broadcast can be found in and around Laramie on 1290 AM (KOWB). The Hawaii broadcast can be found in and around Honolulu on ESPN 1420 AM and 92.7 FM. SERIES RECORD: Wyoming leads the all-time series 15-10. In the last meeting on October 30, 2020, the Cowboys defeated the Rainbow Warriors, 31-7, in Laramie. The Warriors travel to Laramie, Wyoming to take on the Wyoming Cowboys this Saturday. Laramie is a tough place for the Warriors to visit as not only do they have to deal with the Cowboys power run game, but the elevation and cold weather come into play as well. The Warriors are coming off their best offensive game of the season and they need to continue that production this week. Receiver Zion Bowens had a breakout game hauling in 6 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Hawaii has a legitimate one-two punch with Dae Dae Hunter and Dedrick Parsons pounding the rock. Offensive coordinator Bo Graham made the switch to calling plays from the booth and it paid off last week. The Warriors had a more balanced attack and taking shots down the field through the air helped to open everything up. It also helps when you can score on those shot plays instead of having to sustain long drives, something the Warriors have struggled with this season. Defensively, the Warriors’ secondary needs a bounce back game after giving up 527 yards to a normally pedestrian Colorado State passing attack. They blew coverages late in the game and allowed the Rams to creep back and make it a one-score game. The bright spot defensively last week was the play of Hawaii’s two best defenders Khoury Bethley and Darius Muasau. They have both had tremendous seasons forcing turnovers and leading the team in tackles and the Warriors will need them to finish strong. The Cowboys are coming off a 44-17 thrashing of Utah State. Quarterback Levi Williams was an efficient 12 of 15 for 242 yards and 2 touchdowns, but it was the run game that dominated the Aggies. The Cowboys have a one-two punch of their own. Titus Swen had 15 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns including one from 98 yards out and Xazavian Valladay added 145 yards on 21 carries. On the season, Swen has rushed for 718 yards and six touchdowns while Valladay has rushed for 942 yards and five touchdowns. The Cowboys will most definitely be trying to push him over the 1000 yard mark this week. The Warriors front seven will need their best effort of the season to slow down the Cowboys ground game. If there was anyone who could threaten Darius Muasau’s first team all-conference status or Khoury Bethley’s defensive player of the year chances, it would be Wyoming’s Chad Muma. The junior linebacker has 120 tackles and 3 interceptions, 2 of which he returned for touchdowns. He has had double digit tackles in every game this season except one. It will be a great game to watch if you like physical, sideline-to-sideline linebacker play with Muasau on one side and Muma on the other. It will be a tough task slowing down the Cowboys on Saturday but if the Bows offense can sustain drives, continue to look for opportunities to take shots down the field and put points on the board they can make this a ball game. What cannot happen is the offense having a slow start, which would force the defense to be on the field early and often. They can’t afford to let the Wyoming power run game wear the defense out or we will likely see long runs and a blow out in the second half. The Bows have a slim chance at a bowl game berth if they can win this game and I know that the underclassmen want to send the seniors out right so we should see a motivated Warriors team similar to the one we saw last week. If this is the last game, let’s go out swinging. As always, let’s go Bows!
HAWAII STATE
mwwire.com

New Mexico vs. Utah State: Preview, Odds, How To Watch

New Mexico vs. Utah State: Preview, Odds, How To Watch. Lobos will have a tough go in their finale. WEEK 12: New Mexico Lobos (3-8) vs. Utah State Aggies (8-3) New Mexico Lobos. WHEN: Friday, November 26, 2021, 1:00 pm EDT. WHERE: University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico. TV: Fox Sports...
UTAH STATE
clnsmedia.com

Patriots vs. Titans Odds, Preview, & Prediction | BetOnline.ag

The Patriots had a mini-bye after their 25-0 beat down of the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday and will look to continue their winning ways this weekend against the AFC’s number one seed. The Tennessee Titans are in town and will look to bounce themselves back after a brutal loss to the Houston Texans last Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Michigan#Eastern Michigan#Iowa State Cyclones#Three Musketeers#Times#Ap#Chippewas
bigeastcoastbias.com

PREVIEW: #6 Villanova at Pennsylvania

UPENN: +16.5 (-105) | NOVA: -16.5 (-115) The Villanova Wildcats (4-2) are set to return to the Palestra to face the University of Pennsylvania (3-6) in a true road contest on Wednesday night. The Wildcats will be coming into this contest after handily defeating LaSalle University this past Sunday in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bigeastcoastbias.com

Georgetown vs. Longwood: Preview, how to watch, odds

The 2-3 Georgetown Hoyas are back in action on Tuesday night. The Hoyas will play host to the visiting Longwood Lancers of the Big South Conference. The Lancers are 4-3 on the early season but come in as losers of their last two. They fell 64-53 to Western Carolina and then 62-61 to Old Dominion in Norfolk last Friday. They opened the year with a loss to Iowa, before rattling off four straight to Virginia Lynchburg, Mid Atlantic Christian, American University, and UMBC. The Hoyas, meanwhile, lost their two matchups in the Wooden Legacy to San Diego State and St. Joe’s. Each team comes into the game hoping to get off the schneid.
BASKETBALL
bigeastcoastbias.com

UConn takes care of business against Maryland Eastern Shore

The UConn Huskies improved to 7-1 Tuesday evening, as they defeated the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks, 73-62. RJ Cole had a game-high 25 points in the victory for the Huskies, as he went 8-16 from the field and 7-7 from the free throw line. It was Cole’s third 20+ point game of the season and second in a row.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
FlurrySports

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day is Walking on Thin Ice

Just over a year ago, Ohio State football fans were overcome with joy when the Class of 2022 top overall player, quarterback Quinn Ewers, committed to the Buckeyes. What followed was a bizarre timeline where Ewers decided to forgo his senior season of high school football and enroll a year early at Ohio State. He did this to get his name in the NFL draft sooner and also to profit off his name, image and likeness while playing for the Buckeyes a year early. He was an older class of 2022 player, who was already 18 when he showed up in Columbus before fall camp. However, CJ Stroud had locked himself in as the starter before Ewers even arrived.
OHIO STATE
fishduck.com

Bring Back Chip Kelly? No Thanks

There is no doubt that the Chip Kelly era at Oregon was a magical time. Kelly’s four-year tenure as Head Coach of the Oregon Ducks was the greatest run in Oregon football history. In those four years, the Ducks went 46-7 and played in three “BCS” bowl games and one national championship game. Oregon was the coolest, flashiest, and most confident brand around. Do not get me wrong; I can understand the impulse to want him back.
EUGENE, OR
bigeastcoastbias.com

Creighton dominates North Dakota State, 80-55

For the first time this season, the Creighton Bluejays put together a solid, all-around performance in their win against the North Dakota State Bison, 80-55. The Bluejays cleaned up their turnover issues that had been plaguing them all season, committing only six while forcing NDSU into 17 turnovers and giving Creighton a 26-2 advantage in points off turnovers. Creighton also had a balanced scoring effort, with 11 Jays scoring and four players in double figures. Solid night for the Bluejays overall, who held a first-half lead at home for the first time this season and did not let it go in the second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy