Chris Cuomo will be ending his daily SiriusXM radio show, he said on Monday. “The way my time ended at CNN was hard. While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next,” Cuomo said. “I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there.” “Following Chris Cuomo’s statement that he is leaving his SiriusXM show, Let’s Get After It will no longer air,” a spokesperson for the satellite radio...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 HOUR AGO