Singapore ride-hailing firm Grab's Nasdaq debut to set tone for regional listings

By Anshuman Daga
 4 days ago

SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Grab, Southeast Asia’s biggest ride-hailing and delivery firm, makes its market debut on Thursday after a record $40 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a listing that will set the tone for other regional offerings.

The backdoor listing on Nasdaq marks the high point for the nine-year-old Singapore company that began as a ride-hailing app and now operates across 400 cities in eight countries, offering food deliveries, payments, insurance and investment products.

“This listing will be a key focus for the market, especially given the potential for more aggressive competition going forward,” said Angus Mackintosh, an analyst who publishes on Smartkarma research platform.

Grab’s rivals, including regional internet firm Sea and Indonesia’s GoTo Group, are also bulking up, with the region’s internet economy forecast to double to $360 billion in gross merchandise volume by 2025.

Grab was founded by Anthony Tan, its chief executive, and Tan Hooi Ling, who developed the firm from an idea for a Harvard Business School venture competition in 2011.

CEO Tan, 39, expanded Grab into a regional operation with a range of services, after launching as a taxi app in Malaysia in 2012. It later moved its headquarters to Singapore.

“The beauty is that when you are a regional super app and any market that goes through a difficult time, we could have all the other countries support a very strong, resilient business,” Tan said at Reuters Next.

Grab’s listing brings a payday bonanza to early backers such as SoftBank Group Corp and Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, which invested as early as 2014.

They were later joined by others, such as Toyota Motor , Microsoft and Japanese bank MUFG. Uber became a Grab shareholder in 2018 after selling its Southeast Asian business to Grab following a five-year battle.

Analysts see scope for many players in Southeast Asia’s fragmented food delivery and financial services markets, but the road to profitability can be a long one.

In September, Grab cut its full-year revenue forecasts, citing renewed uncertainty over pandemic curbs on movement.

Third-quarter revenue fell 9% and its adjusted loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) widened 66% to $212 million. Grab aims to turn profitable on an EBITDA basis in 2023.

Grab raised $4.5 billion alongside the SPAC transaction, including $750 million from Silicon Valley tech investor Altimeter Capital Management in a deal in April. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Related
AFP

Didi departure from NYSE marks end of Wall Street romance with Chinese big tech

The Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's announcement that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange marks the end of a cushy relationship between Wall Street and Chinese tech giants, who are under siege from authorities in Beijing and regulators in America. Only five months transpired between Didi's going public in New York in June and word Friday that it will prepare a Hong Kong listing. During that time its market value has fallen by 63 percent. Didi's move comes in the wake of a sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdown in the past year that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding huge influence on consumers' lives -- including Alibaba and Tencent. After Friday's announcement, heavyweight Chinese online retailers whose stocks are sold on the New York exchange, such as Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo, dropped sharply.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Grab app valued at $40 billion in debut on Nasdaq

Grab, the major ride sharing app used in South East Asia, has made its stock market debut on New York's Nasdaq index, with shares initially rising before falling sharply. Valued at more than $40 billion, the listing was the largest-ever U.S. listing for a South East Asian firm. Instead of...
CELL PHONES
AFP

Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, with authorities worldwide racing to determine how contagious it is and how effective existing vaccines are at fighting it. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging." Nevertheless, the new strain has sparked fears that the global recovery could be put in jeopardy, as governments reimpose restrictions that many had hoped would be a thing of the past.
MARKETS
International Business Times

Chinese Ride-hailing Giant Didi To De-list From New York Exchange

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said Friday it would start the process of de-listing its shares from the New York stock exchange, shortly after US regulators adopted a rule that would allow them to remove foreign firms. Didi's move comes in the wake of a sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdown in...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Didi Global Stock Off as Chinese Ride-Hailing Firm to Delist From NYSE

Didi Global (DIDI) - Get DiDi Global Inc. Report, China's version of Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report and Lyft (LYFT) - Get Lyft, Inc. Class A Report, said that it planned to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange in favor of a Hong Kong listing. Didi...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Grab shares plunge following giant $40B Nasdaq SPAC merger debut

Shares in Grab Holdings Inc. plunged on debut on their Nasdaq today after the company completed a special-purpose acquisition company merger with Altimeter Growth Corp. The listing, the largest-ever SPAC deal, valued Grab, often referred to as the Uber of Southeast Asia, at $40 billion. Grab is also only the second major tech company from Southeast Asia to be listed in the U.S., following Sea Ltd., which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2017.
STOCKS
Fortune

Grab shares sink in historic Nasdaq debut as president touts the cross-selling opportunities of its super app strategy

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. After an initial jump on Thursday, shares of Grab slumped more than 20% in their Nasdaq trading debut after the ride-hailing and delivery app merged with U.S. blank-check firm Altimeter Growth Corp in a special purpose acquisition company—or SPAC—deal valued at $40 billion, the largest ever. The $4.5 billion Grab raised in the deal makes it the largest IPO by a Southeast Asian company in U.S. history.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Southeast Asia's Grab takes a ride to $40 billion SPAC listing

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food delivery platform Grab Holdings lists https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/singapore-ride-hailing-firm-grabs-nasdaq-debut-set-tone-regional-listings-2021-12-01 on Nasdaq via the world's largest special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal worth $40 billion. Here are some milestones for the Singapore-headquartered company:. 2011: Anthony Tan and co-founder Tan Hooi Ling create Grab in a Harvard...
BUSINESS
740thefan.com

Indian ride hailing firm Ola has 1 million reservations for its electric scooter

(Reuters) – Indian ride-hailing company Ola has received 1 million reservations for its electric scooter, Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said on Thursday. Ola’s ambition was to make India a global electric vehicle hub, Aggarwal told the Reuters Next conference. Ola, backed by Japan’s Softbank Group, has a majority share...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Factbox-Grab debuts on Nasdaq, marking biggest Southeast Asia listing

(Reuters) - Grab, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, lists on Nasdaq on Thursday following its $40 billion merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Altimeter Growth Corp. The deal is the world's biggest ever by a blank-check company and the biggest U.S. listing by a Southeast Asian firm.
BUSINESS
crunchbase.com

The Briefing: Grab Makes Nasdaq Debut, Smartling Closes $160M Round, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Singapore-based Grab, the “superapp” popular in South Asia for ride-hailing, deliveries and commerce, made its debut on the Nasdaq after completing a merger with a blank-check acquirer.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Southeast Asia’s Grab shares jump 18% in U.S. debut

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Shares of Grab rose 18% in their U.S. market debut on Thursday following the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery firm’s record $40 billion merger with a blank-check company. The backdoor listing on Nasdaq marks the high point for the nine-year-old Singapore company that began as a ride-hailing...
MARKETS
