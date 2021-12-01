ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines North Dakota Has Received So Far

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0dBasZOK00 It has now been 50 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of November 30, the U.S. has sent 573,238,255 doses of the vaccine across the country -- equivalent to 174.6% of the U.S. population.

While the initial distribution of the vaccine took longer than federal projections had indicated, in recent months the U.S. has made great leaps in the worldwide race to administer vaccinations -- and some states are faring far better than others. Under the current system, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sends states limited shipments of the vaccine as well as funding and tasks them with distributing the vaccine in accordance with relatively loose federal guidelines. The distribution of the vaccine is based on the size of the adult population in every state, which -- according to some experts -- can create inequities in states where the spread of COVID-19 is worse and a larger share of the population is at risk.

North Dakota has received a total of 1,147,730 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of November 30. Adjusted for population, North Dakota has received 150,608.5 vaccines per 100,000 residents -- less than the national average of 174,640.2 vaccines per 100,000 Americans and the 6th fewest of any state.

While North Dakota has so far received fewer vaccines per capita than the nation as a whole, the state has a greater need for vaccines than the rest of the country. As of November 30, there were 21,166.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in North Dakota -- greater than the national rate of 14,607.0 cases per 100,000 Americans and the highest of all 50 states.

While the federal government distributes vaccines to states, it is up to state governments to administer the vaccine -- creating variations in both the percentage of vaccines that have been administered and the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated. In North Dakota, 78.1% of allocated vaccines have been administered to residents, lower than the national average of 80.4% and the 22nd smallest share of all states.

The administered vaccines amount to 117.6% of the state population, lower than the 140.4% national figure and the 10th smallest share of all states.

While a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated due to a lack of supply, there are some who have no plans to receive a vaccine at all. According to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 59.2% of U.S. adults 18 and over who have not yet received the vaccine will either probably not or definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. In North Dakota, 76.3% of adults who have not yet received the vaccine report that they will probably not or definitely not get a vaccine in the future, the largest share of any state. The most common reason cited for not wanting a vaccine was being concerned about possible side effects. Other commonly cited reasons include not trusting COVID-19 vaccines, that they were planning to wait and see if it is safe, and not trusting the government.

To determine the states getting the most and least vaccines from the federal government, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of vaccines administered as of November 30 per 100,000 residents. Vaccine counts were adjusted for population using one-year data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 30 came from various state and local health departments and were adjusted for population using 2019 ACS data. Data on the percentage of adults who probably will not or definitely will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and their reasons for not getting one came from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted from August 18, 2021 to August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in North Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Population Vaccines distributed per 100,000 Vaccines administered as % of pop. COVID-19 cases per 100,000
1 Vermont 623,989 208,605 179.5% 7,098
2 Maryland 6,045,680 201,246 156.4% 9,662
3 Hawaii 1,415,872 198,893 147.2% 5,976
4 Maine 1,344,212 198,257 166.3% 8,815
5 New Hampshire 1,359,711 194,215 157.2% 11,452
6 Massachusetts 6,892,503 193,961 168.4% 13,198
7 Rhode Island 1,059,361 192,740 164.9% 17,800
8 New Jersey 8,882,190 191,486 152.0% 14,042
9 Delaware 973,764 190,999 148.6% 15,678
10 Connecticut 3,565,287 190,838 168.2% 11,737
11 Oregon 4,217,737 189,294 147.0% 9,187
12 West Virginia 1,792,147 188,572 94.3% 16,232
13 Pennsylvania 12,801,989 185,729 143.0% 13,482
14 Washington 7,614,893 183,543 149.4% 10,087
15 New York 19,453,561 183,344 153.8% 13,973
16 Virginia 8,535,519 183,100 153.5% 11,304
17 Florida 21,477,737 179,530 144.1% 17,180
18 California 39,512,223 178,754 150.8% 12,748
19 Colorado 5,758,736 176,280 149.6% 14,272
20 Minnesota 5,639,632 174,808 146.3% 15,874
21 Alaska 731,545 173,931 130.9% 19,779
22 New Mexico 2,096,829 172,589 149.1% 14,693
23 Illinois 12,671,821 169,607 141.4% 14,086
24 Texas 28,995,881 169,120 128.4% 14,831
25 North Carolina 10,488,084 168,872 129.3% 14,532
26 South Dakota 884,659 168,372 130.0% 18,571
27 Iowa 3,155,070 167,782 133.1% 16,572
28 Michigan 9,986,857 164,955 127.7% 14,491
29 Kansas 2,913,314 164,658 127.0% 15,829
30 Georgia 10,617,423 163,358 116.5% 15,630
31 Nebraska 1,934,408 162,082 134.3% 15,917
32 South Carolina 5,148,714 161,511 120.3% 17,770
33 Arizona 7,278,717 161,152 131.8% 17,377
34 Arkansas 3,017,804 160,947 116.8% 17,482
35 Alabama 4,903,185 159,785 106.9% 17,240
36 Wisconsin 5,822,434 159,585 140.7% 16,630
37 Kentucky 4,467,673 157,810 121.2% 17,474
38 Ohio 11,689,100 155,995 123.4% 14,353
39 Utah 3,205,958 155,403 125.3% 18,470
40 Nevada 3,080,156 155,007 128.7% 15,187
41 Idaho 1,787,065 154,035 105.4% 17,110
42 Montana 1,068,778 153,980 123.9% 17,784
43 Oklahoma 3,956,971 152,118 123.3% 16,759
44 Missouri 6,137,428 151,388 120.6% 14,745
45 North Dakota 762,062 150,608 117.6% 21,167
46 Indiana 6,732,219 150,241 115.2% 16,109
47 Tennessee 6,829,174 150,097 119.7% 19,181
48 Mississippi 2,976,149 149,771 106.8% 17,225
49 Louisiana 4,648,794 143,398 112.2% 16,543
50 Wyoming 578,759 140,588 109.3% 19,052

104.3 WOW Country

COVID Cases are Falling Fastest in The Five Least Vaccinated States, Idaho is One of Them

Get Vaccinated, we hear it and see it everywhere. According to data from a New York Times article called Coronavirus in the U.S.: Latest Map and Case Count, "More than 55,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized nationwide, far fewer than in September but an increase of more than 15 percent over the last two weeks. The current outbreak continues to be driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Scientists in several states have detected cases of the Omicron variant in recent days."
IDAHO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State That Sells the Most Guns

FBI data on background checks is the best available proxy of U.S. gun sales, even though private sales of firearms, including those at gun shows, are exempted from background checks in some states. According to this data, the state with the most gun sales is Illinois. A 2015 survey conducted by the Joyce Foundation and […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Drunkest County in Every State

Each day, at dinner tables and social functions across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
FOOD & DRINKS
