ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Hospitals Nearing Full Capacity As COVID Cases Rise Across Region

By Alecia Reid
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHMvu_0dBasRKW00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health officials in Philadelphia and Camden say the omicron variant hasn’t been detected here locally, but they say its arrival is inevitable. They say now is the time for residents to be prepared.

The area is nowhere close to being in COVID-19 crisis mode, but health officials in Philadelphia and Camden County are urging residents to do their part in keeping us all safe.

The number of COVID-19 cases is once again on the rise. Philadelphia’s health commissioner says hospitals are nearing full capacity, and that includes children’s hospitals.

There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.

There are 3,174 cases in Philadelphia, and 1,526 in Camden County.

Now is not the time to let your guard down.

“If you’re not vaccinated or haven’t had your booster yet, please avoid getting together with others indoors. Go for a walk with a friend or do a video call rather than having coffee together. Keep your mask on and consider double masking for added protection when you’re indoors with others,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said.

Philadelphia health officials don’t foresee shutdowns, saying masks and vaccine mandates for employees across the city have been working.

“Keep doing the things that have protected us for the last two years. Get vaccinated, wear masks, avoid crowded indoor spaces and stay home if you’re sick,” Bettigole said.

Health officials on both sides of the Delaware River are urging those who have already gotten vaccinated to get their booster shots, and those who haven’t to go ahead and get theirs.

“It’s disappointing because there’s a way to prevent the numbers from going up. All you have to do is get vaccinated and get your booster,” Camden County Commission Director Lou Cappelli Jr. said.

Health officials say it’ll be a few weeks before they see the full effect of the cases that may have stemmed from Thanksgiving holiday gatherings.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Biden Administration Enacts New Travel Rules Due To Spread Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States is cracking down on COVID-19. In order to try to curb cases of the omicron variant, the Biden administration is enacting new restrictions for people traveling to the U.S.  The new restrictions could cause major challenges for travelers coming into the U.S.   “Definitely another challenge that’s coming up in the way for travel,” Zohaib Valani, an international traveler, said. As of Monday morning, anyone traveling into the U.S. must now show proof of a negative COVID test the day before boarding.    This comes as the omicron variant continues to spread.   At least 17 states have reported the new variant,...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Philly

Parents Of Temple University Students Rally For Better Security On Campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parents of students at Temple University rallied for better security on campus Monday morning. Their masks, their signs and their resounding message is clear — stop the killing, keep the kids safe. That’s the rallying cry from Temple University parents, alumni and community activists. “I think that unfortunately, everybody is starting to see this is all of our problems, whether you live here, transit here, anybody can be impacted by this gun violence,” one parent said. As the City of Philadelphia has steadily crept into historic homicide rates so far this year, Temple University’s campus, which sits in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Officials Respond To Carver High School After Instagram User Threatens To ‘Shoot Up’ North Philadelphia School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police and Philadelphia School District safety officers have responded to a threat at George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science in North Philadelphia. A source shared the threat, which was posted on Instagram by “Carverkilla,” with Eyewitness News. The Instagram user threatened to “shoot up” the school at 2 p.m. Monday. School district officials responded to the school, located at 1600 West Norris St., and no immediate threat has been found. A robocall was sent to all parents informing them of the situation. The school is staying open for the balance of the day, but parents have the option to pick students up early. No visitors will be allowed in the building today as a result of the threat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Water Main Break Flooding Multiple Buildings In Society Hill Section, Officials Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Emergency crews are battling a water main break in the city’s Society Hill section, according to the Philadelphia Water Department. The break happened at South 5th and Lombard Streets around 9 p.m. on Sunday. The break is flooding multiple buildings in the area. Crews are still on the scene as of 11 p.m. The department issued the following statement: “The Water Department was alerted to a possible break at 5th and Lombard Streets at approximately 9 p.m. Crews were dispatched to investigate and found a break on a 12-inch water main. As of 10:30 p.m., an emergency crew was working to shut down the main. Traffic on South 5th Street will likely be impacted and motorists should avoid the area between South and Lombard Streets. Water main breaks and leaks in the street should be reported to (215) 685-6300 24 hours a day.” As of Monday morning, there’s no word yet on when crews are expected to finish repairs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
CBS Philly

12 Homes, 11 Businesses Remain Without Water, Power Following Water Main Break In Society Hill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Twelve homes and 11 businesses in Philadelphia’s Society Hill neighborhood remain without power and water Monday morning following a water main break on Sunday night. Crews are working on repairs and 5th Street is closed in the area surrounding Lombard Street. “We are trying to find some running water,” resident Alex Adams said. Frustrated and on the hunt for a bathroom, Alex Adams has been without water and power for hours. “This street basically burst open with brown water,” Adams said. “Alarms went off, the building’s power on a couple of the floors went out and the emergency lights came...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Visitation BVM School Floods, Loses Heat After Thieves Stole Pipes: ‘The Last 3 Days Were The Hardest Days’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a Catholic school was broken into, which caused extensive damage.  “The kids of the community need this school so at every opportunity when something knocks you down you just open the doors again and let them back in,” Ed Coleman, the principal at Visitation BVM School, said.  The doors of BVM in Kensington have been closed since early last week. But it’s not because of a COVID outbreak, or Thanksgiving break.  The school has been closed because someone broke into the school on Lehigh Avenue and stole pipes. It caused the school to flood and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Temple University Parents To Rally Over Safety After Samuel Collington’s Death

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parents of Temple University students will protest Monday, trying to get better security following a deadly attempted carjacking last week. The parents will attend a student government meeting before rallying at the bell tower at 10 a.m. The demand comes after 21-year-old Samuel Collington died during an attempted carjacking at an off-campus apartment. Collington was laid to rest Saturday. Latif Williams is charged in his death.
TEMPLE, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Kicks Off First Parade Celebrating All Winter Holidays Following First Omicron COVID Case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The announcement of Pennsylvania’s first omicron variant case appearing in Philadelphia didn’t stop residents from enjoying the city’s first Visit Philly Holiday Parade parade Saturday night. The sights and sounds of the season marched down Market street. People told CBS3 they’re glad to be back at a holiday parade but are still being cautious. “It’s been a long couple years for everybody, and I think it’s just nice to get out and have some normalcy,” parade goers Hesham Abdelfattah said. “The outdoors are spaced out, and there’s not a massive crowd, there’s nobody behind us, so we feel pretty safe here.” The march down Market Street honored all winter celebrations including Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, the Chinese New Year and Christmas.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Thanksgiving#Camden County Commission
CBS Philly

New Area Code Approved For Some Pennsylvania Counties As Current Phone Numbers Run Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready to dial some new digits for some phone numbers in Pennsylvania. People in Delaware, Chester, Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton Counties will soon see a new area code. That also goes for parts of Montgomery County. The state’s Public Utility Commission approved new area code 835. All the phone numbers in the affected counties currently start with either 610 or 484. The approval comes as those areas are expected to run out of the current phone numbers by early 2023.    
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Gov. Tom Wolf Visits Chester, Praises Organizations Working To Make Streets Safer From Gun Violence

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — As the gun violence epidemic continues in the Philadelphia area, Gov. Tom Wolf is praising organizations working to make the streets safer. Wolf stopped by the Panthers Community Foundation in Chester on Friday.  The foundation was awarded funds from a $15.7 million grant to help fight gun violence in Pennsylvania. “You’re one of 40 organizations all across the state that got this money,” Wolf said. “Community-level organizations that really know what’s going on, that are on the front lines of the communities, in a position to actually do something about this gun violence.”  Wolf says gun violence homicides rose 48% across the state between 2019 and 2020.
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Funeral For Temple University Student Sam Collington Held Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday, the Temple University student shot and killed during a carjacking attempt was laid to rest. Friends and family gathered at a Delaware County funeral home to say their final goodbyes to Sam Collington. They all gathered there Friday for a viewing to remember the 21-year-old. Samuel Sean Collington The Temple student’s life was cut short last weekend. Latif Williams, a 17-year-old, is in custody and charged in this case.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Department Of Public Health Gives Update On City’s COVID Response

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cheryl Bettigole with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health will provide a COVID update Wednesday morning. The update will also focus on the city’s response to the virus. The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: Cheryl Bettigole with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health will provide a COVID-19 update on Wednesday. When: Wednesday, Dec. 1 Time: 10 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Kensington Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 42-year-old man was shot once in his left leg in Philadelphia’s Kensington section Saturday morning, police say. The shooting occurred just before 9:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of Kensington Avenue.  The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to officials.  No arrest has been made in connection to the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family Of Fallen Delaware County Firefighter Has Mortgage Fully Paid Off

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The family of a fallen firefighter from Delaware County received a special gift Friday, just in time for the holidays. Michael Malinowski’s wife and five children just had their mortgage fully paid off thanks to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Malinowski was a captain with the Morton-Rutledge Fire Company. He died two years ago when he suffered a heart attack after responding to a call for help.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Loved Ones Of Mother Of Six Tyra Gould Gunned Down In North Philadelphia Demanding Killer To Turn Themself In

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of a 40-year-old mother who was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Wednesday is calling for the shooter to turn himself in. Loved ones of Tyra Gould say the mother of six was taken from her family too soon. Tyra Gould “Here’s six kids that have to bury their mother now and we don’t have no answers why and we need to get answers and answers today,” said Troy Baylor, a friend of Gould. Philadelphia police say officers initially rushed to 24th and Diamond Streets in North Philadelphia around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for a report of an assault. Then,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

11th Graders At Northeast High School Quarantining After ‘Multiple’ COVID Cases, Principal Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All 11th grade students at Northeast High School will be quarantining Thursday and Friday due to multiple COVID cases, according to a letter from principal Omar Crowder. This will force the students to go back to virtual learning until Monday. According to the letter, there are “multiple positive cases” in the 11th grade, and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health told the school to close those classrooms. Those students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Dec. 6. Read the entire letter below. Viking Family, Due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19 in the 11th grade, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH) has determined that 11th-grade classrooms will be temporarily closed on Thursday, December 2, and Friday, December 3 to allow for contact tracing.  Students will be learning virtually from home during this time. 11th-grade students will return to in-person learning on Monday, December 6. This only impacts 11th-grade students at this time. Students are required to log into their Google Classrooms for each class. Our bell schedule can be found here:  https://nehs.philasd.org/school_info/bell-schedule/ I am attaching a letter with more information. Please contact the main office if you have any questions at 215-400-3200. Sincerely, Omar Crowder Principal Omar F. Crowder
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Pushes COVID-19 Vaccination In Kids 5-11 At Children’s Hospital Of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — First Lady Jill Biden is encouraging the vaccination of children ages 5 to 11 in the fight against COVID-19. The first lady visited the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on Friday morning before she headed to Oklahoma for another event. Biden shook hands with kids at a vaccination clinic at CHOP on Friday. Each kid received a sticker proudly displaying their vaccination status. “I’m a teacher, I’m a mom, I’m a nana,” Biden said, “so I want to talk to all the parents out there.” The first lady is continuing a nationwide push, urging parents and guardians to vaccinate kids 5-11 now...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia House Fire Sends 56-Year-Old To The Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A house fire in North Philadelphia sent a 56-year-old man to the hospital Friday morning, according to officials. This happened in the 3600 block of Marvine Street in the Franklinville neighborhood. Fire crews got the flames under control in less than 30 minutes. There is no word on the man’s condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

More Than Half Of Stores Studied Violate Philadelphia’s Plastic Bag Ban, Report Finds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been two months since Philadelphia’s plastic bag ban went into effect. But an environmental group says some stores are still violating the law. That plastic bag ban applies to all stores in the city, including grocery stores. But Sprouts in South Philadelphia is one of the major retailers being called out. Realizing that this is a big shift for stores, the mayor ironically championed a store on Wednesday that was handing out plastic bags. “It’s very convenient for all of us and we’re glad that it’s opening now,” shopper Glenny Cuevas said. Convenience at their fingertips. Wednesday morning in Juniata...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy