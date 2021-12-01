ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potomac, MD

Department Of The Environment Issues Emergency Closure To Shellfish Harvesting In Portion Of Potomac River

By Maryland Department of the Environment
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iu33S_0dBasN2q00

BALTIMORE (Nov. 29, 2021) – The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) has issued an emergency order closing a portion of the Potomac River off St. Mary’s County to shellfish harvesting following a report of a sewage overflow.

The order, issued today, applies to about 180 acres of the Potomac River offshore from the St. George Island area of St. Mary’s County. It became effective immediately to prevent the harvesting of oysters and other shellfish in the immediate future.

The St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission reported the spill to MDE today and MDE dispatched an inspector to the site. MDE issued the order after it was determined that sewage likely entered the Potomac River.

The Commission reported to MDE that an overflow at 16995 Piney Point Road began Nov. 24 and was stopped at 10:30 a.m. yesterday. The overflow entered ditches that drain to the Potomac River. MDE believes an estimated 2,500 gallons entered the river over the weekend and an estimated 11,000 gallons were vacuumed from ditches. There are no aquaculture leases in the emergency closure area. It was unknown whether any commercial harvesting occurred in the area in recent days, but regulations prohibit commercial harvesting on weekends.

Shellfish are filter feeders with the ability to filter water and get food from microscopic organisms in the water. If the waters are polluted, this filtering process can concentrate disease-causing organisms associated with raw sewage and other sources, such as animal waste. Oysters and clams are often eaten raw or partially cooked and must come from waters that are not polluted. MDE monitors bacteriological water quality and conducts pollution source surveys to determine which areas are safe for the harvesting of shellfish. Information on shellfish harvesting areas is available on MDE’s website.

MDE plans to sample water in the affected area beginning tomorrow and will remove the emergency closure when the science shows that oysters can be harvested and public health protected. Under regulations, the area could reopen for shellfish harvesting as soon as Monday, Dec. 20. The emergency order does not apply to fishing and crabbing.

MDE issued temporary emergency shellfish harvesting closures in January 2021 and November 13 (both in St. George Creek, the latter lifted November 20) due to sewage spills from the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission system in the St. George Island area. MDE will request a meeting with the Commission on the repeated system failures and plans to address the sewage spills.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the week of Dec. 6-10, 2021

Welcome to The Potomac River Test Range Website. This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on […] The post Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the week of Dec. 6-10, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
POTOMAC, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Report: When MD chicken farms fail inspections, few face penalties

A new report finds that Maryland stateagencies regularly cite Eastern Shore poultry operations for pollution permit violations but rarely hand out penalties. More than 80% of 182 poultry farms visited by state inspectors between 2017 and 2020 were found out of compliance with their pollution-control permits, according to the Environmental Integrity Project, which reviewed more than 5,000 pages of inspection documents from the state departments of environment and agriculture. Most of those failures stemmed from a blend of recordkeeping errors and waste management problems, such as manure left on driveways or unsanitary handling of dead birds. Some involved excessive application of manures.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
Potomac, MD
Business
City
Potomac, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Industry
Potomac, MD
Government
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, December 3, 2021

Everywhere in Maryland, colder weather is setting in as we enter December. Some species of fish will begin to hunker down for the winter months while others relish the colder water temperatures. Fishing for blue catfish, trout, and chain pickerel often excels during the winter months, and saltwater fishing for sea bass and tautog provide […] The post Maryland Fishing Report for Friday, December 3, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HOBBIES
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle Week in Review for Nov. 29- Dec 3, 2021

Owings man pleads guilty to Chesapeake Beach stabbing: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that on November 29, 2021, Donte Terrell Jones, 39, of Owings, MD, entered a guilty plea to First Degree Assault and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon Openly with Intent to Injure. Sentencing is set for February 28, 2022, before the Honorable Mark W. Carmean of the Calvert County Circuit Court. Jones is facing a maximum sentence of 28 years imprisonment… Read More.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sanitary Sewer overflow reported in Piney Point

Currently, we have a crew on site of a sanitary sewer overflow located at 16168 Piney Point Road, Piney Point, MD. The overflow is concentrated in the ditch line due to a sewer force main break. Public contact of any standing water in the area of the above addresses should be avoided for ten days. […] The post Sanitary Sewer overflow reported in Piney Point appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PINEY POINT, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Chesapeake Beach to celebrate Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. Day

December 3, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD- December 3rd marks an important day in the Town of Chesapeake Beach, one that is declared by resolution of the Town Council as Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr., Day. The Mayor and Town Council request that you join in the celebration by thinking of ways to provide public […] The post Chesapeake Beach to celebrate Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. Day appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Nutrient pollution in Bay’s 3 largest rivers trending downward

The Chesapeake Bay’s three largest rivers — the Susquehanna, Potomac, and James — are showing long-term reductions in nutrient pollution, according to data recently released by the U.S. Geological Survey. The trends are particularly notable in the Susquehanna, where USGS monitoring has shown steady improvements in recent years — despite concerns about the impact of […] The post Nutrient pollution in Bay’s 3 largest rivers trending downward appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ENVIRONMENT
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Acquires Open Space Funding for Pope’s Creek Park

The Charles County Board of Commissioners is pleased to announce that the State of Maryland Board of Public Works has approved $1,791,875 Program Open Space funding towards the land acquisition of Gilligan’s Pier, a 17.54-acre site located along Popes Creek. These funds will be used to create a waterfront park for recreational use and enhance outdoor recreational amenities for our residents. The total cost of the land acquisition is $2,200,000.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Attorney General Frosh to Governor Hogan: Understaffing at State Agency Has Put Maryland’s Drinking Water at Risk

BALTIMORE, MD (December 1, 2021) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan warning that the Maryland Department of the Environment’s (MDE) Water Supply Program (WSP) is dramatically understaffed – potentially risking the safety of Maryland’s drinking water and the health and welfare of Marylanders. WSP’s mandate is […] The post Attorney General Frosh to Governor Hogan: Understaffing at State Agency Has Put Maryland’s Drinking Water at Risk appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potomac River#Shellfish#St George Island#The Maryland Department#Mde
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Parks & Recreation to Hold Public Meeting on New Harriet E. Brown Community Center(UPDATED)

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Dec. 2, 2021 – The Department of Parks & Recreation will hold a public meeting to receive input for the planning and construction of the new Harriet E. Brown Community Center. The meeting will be held in person on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at Calvert Pines Senior Center, located at […] The post Calvert Parks & Recreation to Hold Public Meeting on New Harriet E. Brown Community Center(UPDATED) appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Compensation Commission Accepting Comments Until Dec. 7(UPDATED)

UPDATE December 2, 2021: The Charles County Compensation Commission is extending the public comment deadline regarding the compensation of the County Commissioners elected for the 2022-2026 term. Comments will be accepted until Tuesday, Dec. 7. Comments may be submitted as follows: Email: Ms. Melody Weschler, at WeschleM@CharlesCountyMD.gov By Mail: Charles County Compensation Commission, Attn: Melody Weschler, […] The post Charles Co. Compensation Commission Accepting Comments Until Dec. 7(UPDATED) appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co Commissioner Meeting briefs for November 30, 2021

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Board of County Commissioners approved Resolution 2021-21, which lifts the indoor mask mandate in Charles County. Masks are still required in Charles County Government operated buildings and public transportation, including senior centers, recreational centers, correctional centers, indoor facilities at public parks, golf courses, swimming pools (except when swimming), etc.; while on public transportation such as VanGO; or inside of any other building owned and operated by Charles County and open to and allowing entrance of the public. Private entities, including hospitals, places of worship, nonprofits, restaurants, and businesses can continue to enforce mask requirements at their discretion. Charles County Public Schools is following state regulations, which currently require face coverings while inside public school facilities and should be contacted directly for regulation updates.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Bike infrastructure will help prevent crashes and fatalities, advocates and researchers say

There are 2,000 miles of road in Baltimore City. Only 10 of those miles include separated bike infrastructure that divides the road into distinct lanes for cars and bikes. This is not unique to Baltimore City. Across the state, only fractions of county roadway systems include bike infrastructure, the markers, barriers, and laws — like […] The post Bike infrastructure will help prevent crashes and fatalities, advocates and researchers say appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co to end mask mandate

La Plata, MD- At the November 30, 2021, Charles County Commissioners meetings, the commissioners voted 5-0 to end the county mask mandate, effective immediately. Although this ends the countywide mandate, it still exists for county buildings. Once the final resolutions are released later today, we will know more about the exact language and any other exceptions.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy