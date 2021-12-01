ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Pilot Program Expands Broadband Opportunities to Residents with Long Driveways in Charles

By Charles County Public Information Office
 4 days ago
County Government is piloting a new broadband grant program designed to help Charles County residents with funding for the construction costs of “service drops” to connect homes/businesses at the end of long, private driveways to the existing broadband network on the road.

In order for a property to qualify for the program, local internet providers (Comcast, Verizon, or ThinkBig) must be able to serve to the home or business and be willing to partner with the county on this initiative.

County staff will review applications on a rolling basis to determine eligibility and funding amounts. Residents are encouraged to apply even if they are unsure of their eligibility status. Properties that are not eligible or able to be funded through this pilot program may qualify for future broadband projects. The funding for the program is provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

For more information or to apply, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/cat3grant.

