SoMD Weather for Thursday, December 2, 2021

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
