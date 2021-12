It has been approximately three months (approximately 90 days, approximately 2160 hours) since I’ve last seen my family. But hey, who’s counting?. Since I was dropped off for my pre-orientation program (shout out to my Project BUILD family) on August 12th, I’ve encountered a variety of obstacles that have prevented me from seeing my family for Fall Break or Family Weekend‒namely the 558 miles that lie between us. While I’ve spent the longest duration away from my family relishing in the tomfoolery of college—from spending hours pooled over textbooks in Perkins to spending hours throwing it back on the Shooters dance floor—I can’t deny the moments of sorrow that arise from being so far away from home. I’ve had my fair share of crying sessions over Facetime with my mom. I’ve had moments where I longed for the comforts of home cooking or a shower without strange stains. Yet, those moments pale in comparison to my swelling fear of losing the culture I grew up with.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO