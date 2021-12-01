ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

As Omicron ‘Aggravates’ Supply Chain and Inflation Concerns, OECD Backpedals on Global Economic Growth Report

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IfCvw_0dBarpHd00

In a statement released Dec. 1, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) cut its global economic growth outlook for 2022. The OECD cited the Omicron variant as one factor that could be a threat to recovery.

See: Beige Book Report: 3 Major Factors Continue to Plague US Economy
Find: How Much Does Tourism Contribute Toward a Country’s Economy?

In addition, further restrictions could aggravate production chain bottlenecks and instigate further supply chain disruptions. This circumstance would undermine the strength of the expected recovery by preventing factories, ports and borders from fully re-opening, according to the OECD.

The OECD cut its forecasted increase in global GDP to 5.6% from its previous projection of 5.7% as made in September. The organization added that inflationary pressures are proving stronger and more persistent than was expected a few months ago, underlining the risk that continued supply disruptions — perhaps associated with further waves of COVID-19 infections — may result in prolonged and heightened inflationary pressure.

“The strong rebound we have seen is now easing and supply bottlenecks, rising inflation, and the continuing impact of the pandemic are clouding the horizon. The risks and uncertainties are large — as is being seen with the emergence of the Omicron variant — aggravating the imbalances and threatening the recovery,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said in a statement. “Keeping the recovery strong and on track will entail addressing a number of imbalances, but above all it will mean managing the health crisis through better international coordination, improving health systems and massively stepping up vaccination programs worldwide.”

OECD chief economist Laurence Boone said that while governments acted swiftly and effectively during the height of the crisis — doing so to support both individuals as well as businesses — “the job is not finished.”

“The lack of global coordination on vaccine deployment is putting all of us at risk. It is crucial that lessons are learnt, that we invest in the future, by reviewing healthcare systems, investing in infrastructure, helping children catch up their missing months of schooling, and by putting ambitious strategies in place to help train people for the jobs that are needed in a changing world,” she said.

On Nov. 30, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also said that the Omicron variant poses increased uncertainty concerning inflation .

“The recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant pose downside risks to employment and economic activity and increased uncertainty for inflation,” Powell said in remarks before Congress. “Greater concerns about the virus could reduce people’s willingness to work in person, which would slow progress in the labor market and intensify supply-chain disruptions.”

See: The End of Supply Chain Issues Is Coming, Just Not in Time for the Holidays
Find: The ’12 Days of Christmas’ Will Cost You Over $40K in 2021 — How Inflation Is the True Grinch

The World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled the Omicron variant a “virus of concern” (VOC), as preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection regarding this variant as compared to other VOCs, per a statement. The new variant was first reported by the WHO as originating from South Africa — the news coming on Nov. 24 — and has since been detected in several other countries.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : As Omicron ‘Aggravates’ Supply Chain and Inflation Concerns, OECD Backpedals on Global Economic Growth Report

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

CBI cuts UK economic growth forecasts on supply chain hit

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s economy looks set to grow more slowly than previously thought this year and in 2023 due to global supply chain problems and the government must encourage longer-term business investment, an employers group said on Monday. The Confederation of British Industry cut its forecasts for economic growth...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Mathias Cormann
The Independent

CBI downgrades growth forecasts amid inflation and supply shortages

Britain’s leading business organisation has downgraded its economic growth forecasts for this year and 2022, blaming supply shortages and inflation for a slower-than-expected recovery from the Covid lockdowns.And the CBI warned of a “cliff-edge” in 2023, when chancellor Rishi Sunak’s super-deduction tax break for business investment expires and the main rate of corporation tax rises from 19 to 25 per cent.Director-general Tony Danker called for a “booster for growth” in the form of new incentives to invest in technology and skills, to protect the recovery from a retrenchment caused by this double blow to business.The CBI’s six-monthly economic forecast put...
BUSINESS
AFP

IMF chief warns Omicron could slow global growth

The new Omicron variant of Covid-19 could slow the global economic recovery, just as the Delta strain did, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Friday. "A new variant that may spread very rapidly can dent confidence and in that sense, we are likely to see some downgrades of our October projections for global growth," she said at a Reuters event. In its most recent World Economic Outlook, the fund projected global growth of 5.9 percent this year and 4.9 percent in 2022, but the United States and other major economies suffered sharp downward revisions after the spread of the Delta variant "caused some friction," Georgieva said. "Even before the arrival of this new variant, we were concerned that the recovery, while it continues, is losing somewhat momentum," the IMF chief said, noting that policymakers are now dealing with new issues like inflation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Oecd#Economic Recovery#Economic Activity#Omicron#Oecd Backpedals On
newstalkflorida.com

Powell Says Omicron Variant Will Prolong Inflation Worries And Supply Chain Issues

The emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant poses risks related to growing inflation concerns, supply chain bottlenecks and a recovering labor market, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Monday. Powell expects the new variant to intensify inflation concerns while also holding back workers as the labor market recovers, leading to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK growth to outpace G7 rivals, but Omicron clouds global outlook – OECD

The UK is set to enjoy the fastest growth among the world’s seven most advanced economies but supply chain problems could hamper the recovery while the new Omicron variant of coronavirus threatens the wider global outlook, a major international organisation has warned.The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said Britain is on track for output to jump by 6.9% in 2021, with growth of 4.7% in 2022 and 2.1% in 2023.This would see the UK outpace its G7 rivals both this year and next as the UK bounces back from one of the worst Covid-19 recessions among the nations.The...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

OECD warns Omicron variant could cause severe global slowdown

Western governments could be forced to bring in fresh emergency financial support for businesses and households if the Omicron coronavirus variant causes a severe global slowdown, a leading economic thinktank has warned. Sounding the alarm as more cases are identified, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said a...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

OECD Says Inflation Is Main Risk to Economic Outlook

PARIS (Reuters) - The main risk to an otherwise upbeat global economic outlook is that the current inflation spike proves longer and rises further than currently expected, the OECD said on Wednesday. Global growth is set to hit 5.6% this year before moderating to 4.5% in 2022 and 3.2% in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
newyorkcitynews.net

OECD cuts global economic outlook for 2021 amid coronavirus variant concerns

Paris [France], December 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development revised its global growth forecast for 2021 down to 5.6 per cent over concerns about the impact of coronavirus mutations on the recovery. "The strong rebound we have seen is now easing and supply bottlenecks, rising inflation, and...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Global Inflation Set to Be Higher for Longer, Says OECD

The pickup in inflation rates around the world will be longer-lasting and sharper than previously anticipated, with a growing risk that households and businesses grow accustomed to faster price rises, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said in its latest forecasts for the global economy. But the Paris-based research...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

OECD Cuts World Growth Forecast, Warns Of Omicron Threat

The OECD warned Wednesday that the Omicron coronavirus variant threatens the global economic recovery as it lowered the growth outlook for 2021 and appealed for a swifter rollout of Covid vaccines. The global economy is now expected to expand by 5.6 percent this year, down from an earlier forecast of...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Inflation Will Linger, OECD Says, With Omicron Impact Unknown

Unfortunately, you might have to get used to inflation, at least for a while longer. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, now expects price inflation to average 4.4% in 2022, up from the 3.1% predicted in September’s forecast. The organization released the prediction in the last of four reports...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Surging inflation could hinder global economic recovery from the pandemic, OECD warns

A rise in inflationary pressures around the world may be longer-lasting than previously anticipated, posing a fresh risk to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said Wednesday. In its latest economic outlook, the Paris-based organization forecast that global growth will hit...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Omicron COVID-19 variant poses risks to global growth, inflation – rating agencies

(Reuters) – The Omicron COVID-19 variant could hurt global growth prospects while also pushing prices higher, rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service said on Monday, after the World Health Organization said the variant carried a very high risk of infection surges. “The Omicron variant poses risks to global...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Global supply chain problems show signs of easing

Global supply chain issues are beginning to ease, but shipping, manufacturing and retail executives said normal operations may not resume until next year, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 21. Namely, in the U.S., major retailers reported they have imported most of what is needed for the holidays. In Asia,...
RETAIL
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
74K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy