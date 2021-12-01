St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Holiday safety tips

The St. Landry Crime Stoppers released some helpful tips to help protect you and your children during the holidays.

Here are their tips:

Always keep a clear view of your surrounding by not overloading yourself with packages.

Don't let the stressful and rushed shopping days lower your guard, stay alert to your surroundings.

Always avoid carrying large amounts of cash and try to pay for your purchases with a check or credit card when possible. If you need cash, keep it in your front pocket.

If you must carry a purse, keep it close by and put your credit cards and identification in your pockets in case your purse is stolen.

Keep a record of all of your information in a safe place at home and notify the credit card company immediately if your credit card is lost, stolen, or misused.

When it comes to our children, safety is important. Do not leave your child in the car even for a quick in and out and never allow them to go back to the car alone.

If you must bring them with you, teach children to stay close to you at all times while shopping and never allow them to go to the restroom by themselves.

Teach your children their full name, address, and telephone number to give to police officers or mall security if your child gets lost.

Finally, telling your kids that police will arrest them will only scare them in not approaching law enforcement when help is needed.

