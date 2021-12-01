ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Holiday safety tips

By KATC NEWS
 4 days ago
The St. Landry Crime Stoppers released some helpful tips to help protect you and your children during the holidays.

Here are their tips:

  • Always keep a clear view of your surrounding by not overloading yourself with packages.

  • Don't let the stressful and rushed shopping days lower your guard, stay alert to your surroundings.

  • Always avoid carrying large amounts of cash and try to pay for your purchases with a check or credit card when possible. If you need cash, keep it in your front pocket.

  • If you must carry a purse, keep it close by and put your credit cards and identification in your pockets in case your purse is stolen.

  • Keep a record of all of your information in a safe place at home and notify the credit card company immediately if your credit card is lost, stolen, or misused.

  • When it comes to our children, safety is important. Do not leave your child in the car even for a quick in and out and never allow them to go back to the car alone.

  • If you must bring them with you, teach children to stay close to you at all times while shopping and never allow them to go to the restroom by themselves.

  • Teach your children their full name, address, and telephone number to give to police officers or mall security if your child gets lost.

  • Finally, telling your kids that police will arrest them will only scare them in not approaching law enforcement when help is needed.

