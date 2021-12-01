ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

With Deadline To Get Vaccinated Passed, 12-Hour Shifts Begin For Correction Workers On Rikers Island

By Aundrea Cline-Thomas
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GARIN_0dBarUwU00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City correction officers on Rikers Island now have to work 12-hour shifts, as the department’s vaccine mandate is in effect.

As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Wednesday, it’s a move to address the severe staff shortages, after months of chaos.

It was back to work on Rikers Island, but this time only for staff who have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine .

As of Wednesday morning, 77% of uniformed Department of Correction employees complied. Another 9% remain on the job as their requested accommodations, including religious and medical exemptions, are considered.

“We’ve seen it with every agency. There’s a certain number of days where things need to sort out and they do sort out. It’s going to happen again here,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Unfazed, the mayor pointed to other city agencies rebounding after lagging uptake.

But Rikers is different, as a months-long staffing crisis has fueled violence.

To prevent magnifying the shortage, correction officers now must work 12-hour shifts, at least until more officers get the shot.

“Remember, a lot of people have been already working overtime here and pretty hefty overtime. In some respects, it’s going to even that out. Some people who haven’t worked quite as much will now be working 12 hours,” DOC Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi said.

That overtime makes for a weary staff, according to the correction officers union, which said Tuesday the mandate, “will have a catastrophic impact on the safety of our officers and the thousands of inmates in our custody.”

“We see that folks initially who choose leave without pay pretty quickly in many, many cases come back and get vaccinated,” de Blasio said.

But exactly how many employees are now on leave without pay because of the mandate? After being asked repeatedly, the city has yet to say.

Meanwhile, the correction officers union has threatened legal action.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Rikers Island must close immediately

The Rikers Correctional Center in New York City is in crisis. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, conditions for inmates have steadily worsened. The situation has become so severe that U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Carolyn Maloney called the conditions in the facility a “humanitarian crisis” in separate letters addressed to New York City district attorneys. In the last 10 months, overtime pay for corrections officers at Rikers Island has ballooned to nearly $99 million dollars. To compound the staffing crisis, hundreds of corrections officers refused to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and were placed on unpaid leave, which was announced on Dec. 1. Although the New York City Council has already voted to close the facility by 2026, it is clear that the situation at Rikers Island has become unmanageable for both staff and those incarcerated, and the prison simply must be closed now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA

NYC to mandate COVID vaccinations for all private sector workers

From multinational banks to corner grocery stores, all private employers in New York City will have to require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the mayor announced Monday in the most sweeping vaccine mandate of any state or big city in the U.S. The move by Mayor Bill de Blasio comes as cases are […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CBS New York

Can New York City Enforce Its COVID Vaccine Mandate On Private And Religious Schools?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is imposing a new COVID vaccine mandate on all staff at private schools, including religious and non-government school workers. The order applies to about 56,000 employees at 938 schools across the city, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Friday. But is it enforceable? Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Department of Health announced all non-public school employees must get their first shot by Dec. 20. According to the city, the order aligns with what the CDC recommends — that teachers and staff be vaccinated as soon as possible. Officials said the city will offer vaccines to any schools that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rikers Island#Department Of Correction#Doc
CBS New York

Omicron Variant In NYC: Contact Tracing Personnel Working With People Who Tested Positive; Symptoms Described As Mild

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Contact tracing teams are working with the New Yorkers who have tested positive for the COVID Omicron variant in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Thursday, de Blasio and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that there were five cases in the state, including four in New York City and one in Suffolk County. Officials said two of the cases are in Queens and one is in Brooklyn. The exact location of the fourth case in New York City is unknown at this time, but Hochul says that person lives in the city and is a “suspected traveler...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

‘Class Size Matters’; Parents, Teachers Urge NYC Council To Pass Bill Lowering Classroom Capacity

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Parents and teachers are getting impatient as they wait for a classroom capacity bill to become law. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday, the bill was introduced by New York City Councilmembers months ago to improve the student-teacher ratio. “It’s an opportunity for kids to reach their fullest potential,” said Ann Van Busker. Class size matters. That’s the message from parents and teachers at PS 89. They handed out flyer and collected signatures on a petition. “COVID was such a difficult time for students and teachers and, many kids really fell behind,” said Van Busker. “Wouldn’t it be wonderful if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Time to get to work on Rikers, monitor says

The federal monitor appointed to oversee Rikers Island issued his last status update on the jail in crisis, for the time being, saying all that’s left to do is for the Department of Correction to get to work. While the general sentiment of Steve J. Martin’s update on the jail...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
cbslocal.com

Federal Hearing Focused On Conditions At Rikers Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City attorneys, a federal monitor and others met Thursday with a federal judge regarding the ongoing crisis on Rikers Island. While it was acknowledged that new protocols have helped, staff shortages and violence continue to create what was described as a dire situation. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Traveler Who Attended Anime NYC Convention At Javits Center Tests Positive For Omicron Variant

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Minnesota resident who was recently in New York City has tested positive for the Omicron variant and experienced mild symptoms, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday. “We do anticipate there will be more cases but to the extent that they are mild, we’ll address them. This is not cause for alarm. Again, it was foreseen ever since it was first reported out of South Africa,” Hochul said at the beginning of her news conference on the state’s response to COVID and the new strain’s threat. She added, “I want all New Yorkers to know that their state government,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bizjournals

94% of Allegheny County employees vaccinated as deadline passes

Allegheny County said 94% of its executive-branch employees, representing thousands of workers, have provided proof of Covid-19 vaccination as part of the county's mandated vaccination status. The vaccine requirement, put into place in the fall, required the executive-branch employees to either be fully vaccinated or to receive an exemption for...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Daily News

Despite gloomy vaccination data and 12-hour guard shifts, de Blasio claims Rikers crisis turning the corner

As correction officers started working 12-hour tours — and hundreds of their colleagues remain unvaccinated — Mayor de Blasio and Correction Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi on Wednesday claimed the Rikers Island crisis is turning the corner. As of Wednesday morning, 6,016 correction officers have been vaccinated — which works out to 77% of the total uniformed staff of 7,814, Schiraldi said. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Hundreds of NYC correction workers have not been vaccinated

Nearly a quarter of New York City’s uniformed Department of Correction workers have not met the Dec. 1 deadline to be vaccinated for COVID-19, which means that hundreds of staffers are set to be sidelined from their jobs amid a staffing shortage at Rikers Island. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Hundreds Of Correction Officers Defy New Vaccine Mandate, Compounding Staff Crisis On Rikers

Hundreds of New York City correction officers will be placed on unpaid leave after refusing to comply with a newly enacted vaccine mandate. Department of Correction employees were given until Tuesday afternoon to get their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, a one-month extension on the deadline for all other municipal workers. The deferred implementation was intended to avoid inflaming the staffing crisis that has thrown Rikers Island into chaos in recent months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy