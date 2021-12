We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I don’t know about you, but there’s nothing I love more than a reliable multi-use product. Since moving into a studio apartment a couple of months back, I’ve been big on downsizing my belongings — which means I love finding single products that can do a lot and replace many. When I was introduced to the dual-use Ostrichpillow Heatbag, I knew I had to give it a try. Full disclosure: I’ve been in a committed relationship with my heating pad for years now, so I’m a big fan of heat therapy products and always down to try the latest iteration. But when I read that this pillow could also be used as an ice pack for cooling pain relief, I thought to myself, “This is a game changer!” I’m happy to say I was right.

