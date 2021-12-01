ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Everything New on Netflix in December 2021

By ScreenCrush Staff
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The final month of 2021 on Netflix includes the return of arguably the service’s two biggest shows: The Witcher, which returns on December 17 with its second season, and Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid continuation that debuts its fourth season on December 31. But this is Netflix, so there...

sojo1049.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Where to Watch Ghostbusters Afterlife in HD: Will It Be on Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Redbox, Hulu, HBO Max, or Streaming Online?

The late 2010s were all about 80s nostalgia, and the same seems to be true for the 20s – not wi... The late 2010s were all about 80s nostalgia, and the same seems to be true for the 20s – not without good reason, to be fair. Ghostbusters: Afterlife looks like a great opportunity for a nostalgic return to the beloved franchise, with a new generation of ghostbusters, some of whom are grandchildren of a character from the originals. So, where can those who won't attend movie theaters watch the new Ghostbusterssequel? Will it be on Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, or elsewhere?
TV & VIDEOS
Cleveland Jewish News

Gal Gadot movie becomes most-watched film in Netflix history

“Red Notice,” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is now officially Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, surpassing the previous record-holder, “Bird Box.”. The action-comedy heist film has clocked 328 million hours of total viewership, against 282 million hours for the 2018 movie, “Bird...
MOVIES
People

Inventing Anna: Everything We Know About Shonda Rhimes' New Netflix Series

Based on a true story about a "total fake." Ozark star Julia Garner stars in the upcoming series Inventing Anna on Netflix, which will chronicle the "based on a true story" events of the woman who conned some of New York's social elite, inspired by Jessica Pressler's 2018 New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People".
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Byer
Collider

'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ Season 4: When It's on Netflix, Which Dinosaurs Are New & Everything Else to Know

The Jurassic Park franchise has always created a sense of awe and wonder in the minds of the viewers, acting as a doorway between earth’s preserved past and modern sci-fi fantasy. Written by Michael Crichton in the1990s, Jurassic Park and Jurassic World novel series have been largely successful in their own right, and their popularity exploded when they were adapted into live-action movies. Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, based on the first novel, was released back in 1993. It was a massive hit, won three Academy Awards, and paved the way for the ever-expanding dino-franchise. So far, we’ve seen 3 Jurassic Park movies, 2 Jurassic World movies (with another on the way), and an animated TV show, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.
WILDLIFE
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

We’ve been warning you all for the past few weeks, but Christmas has well and truly arrived on streamers in 2021. This weekend will see several new festive movies and TV shows landing on the likes of Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video – but we’ve made a conscious effort to also highlight those that aren’t designed to extract every last ounce of joy from your wintery bones.
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar+

Squid Game and Hellbound were beaten in Netflix's weekly top 10 by a surprise TV show

Squid Game and Hellbound have both been beaten in Netflix's weekly top 10 TV shows ranking by a surprise series – The Queen of Flow. The second season of the crime telenovela, titled La Reina del Flow in Spanish, took the top spot in Netflix's non-English TV show ranking for the week of November 22 – 28, pushing Hellbound down to second place and Squid Game to third. The Queen of Flow was watched for a massive 69,030,000 hours, while the top English TV show, True Story, had 48,850,000 hours viewed. That means The Queen of Flow season 2 clocks in as the most popular Netflix series of the week overall.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Christmas Village#Christmas Morning#Christmas Stocking#Lost In Space#Slavic
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Voir’: TV Review

One of Netflix’s most popular shows that I would never consider reviewing — because what would possibly be the point? — is The Movies That Made Us. As befits its status as a spin-off from The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us is fueled by populist nostalgia instead of cinematic rigor, intended to make you happy about things you (and everybody else) already loved rather than force any examination or introspection about the medium. Occupying the vast middle ground between The Movies That Made Us and an ultra-meticulous or ultra-intellectual cinematic essay like Thom Andersen’s Los Angeles Plays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

‘Undone’ Is a Stunning, Time-Bending TV Magic Trick

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘Undone’: Amazon Prime Video It seems like one of the biggest hurdles in telling a story that plays with time and space isn’t the nightmare of logistics or coming up with the specific rules that make your version of a story work. It’s pinpointing the tiny details and phrases that take on some profound, mystical meaning when they get repeated over and over again. In “Undone,” one of those things is a set of keys. Tossed on a table, disappeared, grabbed from sight and reappearing again....
TV SERIES
Deadline

Critics Choice TV Nominations: ‘Succession’ Leads Field As HBO Edges Netflix

Succession nearly lapped the field as the Critics Choice Association announced its TV awards nominations today. The HBO drama nabbed eight noms, with the premium cabler’s Mare of Easttown and Paramount +’s Evil next with five apiece. HBO edged Netflix for the most noms for the 27th annual Critics  Choice Awards, scoring 20 to the streamer’s 18. Check out the full list of nominations below. The prizes will be doled out at Sunday, January 9, at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. The CW and TBS will simulcast the show live in the East from 7-10 p.m. (delayed in the West). Succession and Evil will...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama ‘The Fabelmans’ Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” a movie loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood, will debut in theaters around next Thanksgiving. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin, has been scheduled to open on Nov. 23, 2022. Though the release calendar could change before then, “The Fabelmans” is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11). The semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” takes place in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Plot details have...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Why Jane Campion Will Become the Third Woman to Win the Directing Oscar

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.” Jane Campion is enjoying this moment. After winning the Silver Lion for directing at Venice for “The Power of the Dog,” her triumphant return to feature films after 13 years, and soaking up the New York Film Festival applause at Alice Tully Hall, the director settles into a soft sofa at Netflix’s after-party at Tavern on the Green. She had taken a detour from moviemaking to create eight episodes of Sundance TV’s lauded series “Top of the Lake” (2013-2017), which starred Elisabeth Moss and Holly Hunter, back home...
MOVIES
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot1061.com

RIHANNA HAS AN ANSWER TO THOSE PREGNANCY RUMORS

Rihanna is shutting down the latest batch of pregnancy rumors, addressing the speculation by responding to a fan named “Jen” in the most RiRi way ever. What? Didn’t they tell you that she was a savage?. Following a recent appearance in Barbados to accept “the order of National Hero” from...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Rocker Alum Dead at 30 Following COVID Battle

America's Got Talent has lost another performer, and at such a young age. Jay Jay Phillips, who made an impact during two seasons of the NBC reality competition, died at 30 after complications from COVID-19. According to the New York Daily News, the AGT alum was reportedly unvaccinated but had told people he planned on getting the shot before Thanksgiving.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy