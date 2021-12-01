Pike Township Home Destroyed In Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair has reinstated its police department.
According to state fair officials, the reinstatement follows a seven-month time period where the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office provided law enforcement services. The state fair’s agreement with Ramsey County ends Dec. 31.
Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Commander Ron Knafla will be serving as the State Fair Police Chief.
The state fair will continue its partnerships with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies.
“Our thanks to Ramsey County Commissioners, county staff and other law enforcement agencies, especially RCSO, for their support in 2021,” the state fair’s general manager Jerry Hammer said in a statement.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state fair was canceled in 2020 and returned this year, with about 150 vendors skipping out on the fair due to the continued pandemic and staffing shortages.
