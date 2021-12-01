Pike Township Home Destroyed In Fire

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A Pike Township home has been destroyed after a fire erupted Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Louis County Sherriff’s Office responded to a report of a structural fire at the 7000 block of Southfield Road, in St. Louis County, around 1:05 p.m.

When officers arrived, the entire home was engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported.

The residence was considered to be a total loss.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

