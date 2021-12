The Notre Dame football is reportedly losing head coach Brian Kelly to LSU, and one big question is whether or not he takes Marcus Freeman with him. On Monday, it was reported that Notre Dame football head coach Brian Kelly would be leaving South Bend, agreeing to a job with the LSU Tigers. The Tigers are a few years removed from winning a national title, but things have soured in the Bayou when it comes to head coach Ed Orgeron, and the two parties parted ways this season.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO