Do you know that part of Interstate 10 near downtown where it FEELS like you’re going through a tunnel? Now, what if that stretch of I-10 were covered and the “roof” of the tunnel used as a public green space? That’s the idea from the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation. They first approached City Council back in March of 2021 with the plan that would, essentially, put a roof over I-10 from Yandell Street to North Campbell. The space would then be used for things like parks, trails, youth sports, festival gatherings, and as a venue for concerts.

