U.S. Politics

What could happen if the government shuts down

By Daniella Diaz, Betsy Klein
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
If Congress doesn't pass a bill in time to fund the government, it will shut down. The Office of Management and Budget is responsible for specific protocols, including how many employees would get furloughed and which employees are essential and would work without...

William Taylor
4d ago

hopefully in 2022 most will be voted out of office, their agenda is not what the the people want and they will see in 2022 and 2024

Merle Keller
4d ago

congress keeps trying to scare the American people and puts money into their pockets and goes on vacations, I think it's long overdue to replace them and take our country back, let some of those college graduates that went to school just for this but now can't find jobs, all those in congress are millionaires and should return it all and try living like the rest of us

Janeen Sarver-Caldwell
4d ago

Biden will run & hide with his tail between his legs. HE HATES THE AMERICAN PEOPLE & AMERICA.......what else could he do but run & hide. He hasn't done nothing for the American people and he never will. He is the most un-American president ever nominated

