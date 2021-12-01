ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Ex-White House official says Trump showed 'flagrant lack of regard for public health' in keeping positive Covid test secret

By Devan Cole
CNN
 4 days ago
Former President Donald Trump showed "a flagrant lack of regard for public health" and endangered White House staff by not disclosing a positive Covid-19 test he received last year, his former communications director said...

CNN

Federal regulators are investigating the Trump SPAC deal

(CNN) — The shell company that is facilitating former President Donald Trump's return to Wall Street disclosed Monday that federal regulators are investigating the deal. In October, Trump announced a new media venture that would "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech." That new entity, chaired by the former president, agreed to go public through a merger with Digital World, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC.
POTUS
Washington Post

How can the people who have seen the worst of Trump still think the best of him?

A casual consumer of the news could be forgiven for thinking that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows had broken with former president Donald Trump last week. News stories touted Meadows’s revelation in a new memoir that Trump had concealed a positive test for the coronavirus three days before his first debate with Joe Biden. Meadows also announced a newfound willingness to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
POTUS
Washington Post

Seven days: Following Trump’s coronavirus trail

When he first learned he had tested positive for the coronavirus, President Donald Trump was already aboard Air Force One, en route to a massive rally in Middletown, Pa. With him on the plane that Saturday evening were dozens of people — senior aides, Air Force One personnel, junior staffers, journalists and other members of the large entourage typical for a presidential trip — all squeezed together in the recirculating air of a jetliner.
POTUS
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

The bombshell about Trump testing positive also implicates the Trump family

The Trump family has long treated rules and laws as nuisances that are only for the little people. And the news that Donald Trump tested positive for covid-19 before the first 2020 presidential debate shows that this tendency may be even more depraved and malevolent than you thought. Opinions to...
POTUS
Washington Post

Court mulls: Was Trump's reply to rape claim part of job?

NEW YORK — Federal appeals judges asked Friday whether a U.S. president’s every remark is part of the job as they weighed whether former President Donald Trump can be held liable in a defamation case that concerns his response to a rape allegation. Trump and the Justice Department say he...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Here’s everything Trump did after testing positive for Covid

“Donald Trump is a textbook narcissist with no regard for anybody but himself. Today we’ve learned that the depths of his selfishness and disregard for others were even deeper than previously known,” says Chris Hayes on Trump’s reckless behavior after testing positive for Covid.Dec. 2, 2021.
POTUS
CNN

Trump's attempt to rewrite history just took a big hit

(CNN) — The news that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with the House's January 6 select committee investigation represents a clear and present danger to the former president and his attempts to rewrite the history of that fateful day. "He has produced records...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

CNN

