The Knicks shook up their rotation by sliding Kemba Walker out and elevating Alec Burks to the starting unit. There’s more tinkering to be done to get New York really going. Before he signed with his hometown New York Knicks this past summer, Kemba Walker introduced himself to Madison Square Garden in just about the loudest possible way. In 2011, he drained that stepback, the ankle-breaking game-winner that sent Gary McGhee into the abyss of New York City’s subway system.

