Disney’s Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster evacuated due to smoke

The indoor Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios was evacuated Wednesday evening after smoke was reported within the ride.

Reedy Creek Fire Department spokeswoman Eryka Washington said firefighters confirmed there was no fire inside the building, and none of the evacuated guests were injured or taken to the hospital. The ride was still listed as “temporarily closed” on Disney’s app as of 6 p.m.

It was not immediately clear how many people were evacuated from the ride Wednesday afternoon. Each of the ride’s vehicles can hold up to 24 riders.

According to Disney wait time website WDWStats , the ride went down just before 3 p.m. Prior to the interruption, the ride had a wait time of 35 minutes.

Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster, a dark, indoor looping ride set to a soundtrack of Aerosmith songs, opened in July 1999. It launches riders from a standstill to 57 miles per hour in under three seconds.

In November, Disney’s creative team completed a refurbishment of the giant guitar near the ride’s entrance.

