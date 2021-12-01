ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden tries to inspire confidence in nation's supply chain as holiday season cranks up

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kc3u5_0dBaofJI00

President Joe Biden on Wednesday tried reassuring Americans shelves will be stocked this holiday season.

The president touted his administration's approach to strengthening the nation's supply chains saying he first took action to speed up operations at ports.

Using the ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach as examples where 40-percent of goods coming into the U.S. on the west coast come must come through, Biden said he brought together labor and management to cooperate to fill overnight and weekend shifts to keep things moving 24-7.

Those same ports have lifted fees for truck drivers who pick up containers on nights and weekends.

The Biden Administration is also extending through February, the easing of restrictions to allow truckers to drive more hours when transporting critical supplies like gas, food, and medical supplies.

Biden said it's a different time from when past presidents struggled with supply chain problems and high inflation.

"This is the first time I've seen where labor and businesses so ready to cooperate," he said. "Because they didn't go through a period of two years of the impacts of a terrible virus that has caused real damage to the world economy. So I think people are in a different state of mind than they were during the Carter years as well as the Nixon years. It's just a different world."

On Monday, Biden met with CEOs of major retailers and grocery chains including Walmart, Best Buy, CVS, Samsung, Mattel, Etsy, and QVC.

"The CEOs that I met with this week reported that their inventories are up, shelves are well stocked and they're ready to meet the consumer demand for the holidays," Biden said.

UPS and FedEx's CEOs told Biden they're on track to deliver more packages than ever.

"Now, I can't promise that every person will get every gift they want on time; only Santa Claus can keep that promise," Biden said.

Even as the first case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant was detected in the U.S., Biden said it's too soon to know if the emerging variant will thwart progress on repairing supply chains.

"You know me; I'm an optimist," Biden said. "What we have seen so far does not guarantee that's the outcome."

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

What do Biden's new travel restrictions mean for you?

Your last day of vacation abroad could be a lot less relaxing under President Joe Biden's new COVID-19 safety protocols for travelers entering the U.S. The more restrictive measures were announced Thursday, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which was recently detected in the U.S., stirs up fears of another nasty wave of the virus.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Post

Those supply chains are straightening out. So is Biden’s rhetoric.

Photos of cargo containers backed up at ports and complaints from consumers about delivery delays and shortages have jolted the Biden administration into action, forcing it to focus on supply chains and the cost-containment features of the Build Back Better legislation. On both counts, the White House received some good news on Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Biden hosts CEOs to discuss holiday shopping supply chain issues, inflation

President Joe Biden hosted the CEOs of several major retailers at the White House Monday to discuss efforts to tackle global supply chain bottlenecks and inflation. CEOs from Etsy, Samsung, Kroger, Food Lion and Mattel were among those who attended in person. The event was part of a multi-pronged White...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Economy#Supply Chains#Americans#The Biden Administration#Best Buy Cvs#Mattel
Washington Times

Supply chain problems persist despite Biden’s efforts to alleviate congestion

President Biden has announced several steps to address the supply chain crisis dating back to August, but stores are scrambling to keep shelves stocked and prices are rising, with experts saying the problems could persist for at least another year. Mr. Biden was scheduled to address the bottlenecks in a...
POTUS
Washington Times

Counting our blessings in Biden’s broken supply chain presidency

TIGHTSQUEEZE, Virginia — As the great philosopher-poet Bret Michaels taught us, every rose has its thorn. Every night has its dawn. Every Cowboy sings his sad, sad song. The highs in life are not possible without the lows. Love is not possible without the sting of pain. And joy is impossible without hardship.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
AFP

US sanctions DRCongo figure as Biden unveils anti-graft plan

The United States on Monday slapped sanctions on a Democratic Republic of Congo associate of blacklisted Israeli investor Dan Gertler as President Joe Biden's administration released a new global anti-corruption strategy. Gertler, a close friend of former DRC President Joseph Kabila, was first sanctioned by the United States in 2017 for allegedly cheating the country of about $1.4 billion in revenues through opaque mining deals.
U.S. POLITICS
Mercury News

California consumer confidence up 32% since Biden’s election

”Survey says” looks at various rankings and scorecards judging geographic locations, noting that these grades are best seen as a mix of art and data. Buzz: California’s consumer confidence has jumped by almost a third since Joe Biden was elected president — but the future is cloudy. Source: My trusty...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
reviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Inflation-fighter Biden moves to raise lumber prices

Much like the weather, politicians love to talk about affordable housing but none of them want to do anything about it. Put the Biden administration firmly in that camp. Last week, the Commerce Department announced it will double the average tariff on imported lumber from Canada. It shouldn’t take a White House economist to understand that this will increase the price of many goods, hitting homebuilders particularly hard.
BUSINESS
CNN

Amazon, Walmart and the world's biggest retailers are making port congestion and pollution worse, new report finds

New York (CNN Business) — The supply chain is facing major blockages, and container ships are heaping pollution into communities near the congested ports. The biggest offenders are, unsurprisingly, the world's biggest retailers, according to a new report Tuesday conducted by environmental organizations Stand.earth and Pacific Environment. The report shows that goods imported to the United States by Walmart, Target, Amazon and IKEA between 2018 and 2020 accounted for 20 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
46K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy