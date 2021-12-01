Ross Township Police Search For Suspects Who Stole Inspection Stickers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KITTANNING, Pa. (KDKA) – Police across the area are reminding residents to lock their cars after seeing an increase in thefts from vehicles.
Departments across the area have been reporting a rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts recently.
In Kittanning, two kids were arrested for allegedly stealing two guns from vehicles in the past two days, police said Monday.
Also Monday, police in Bethel Park asked for help looking for three suspects who allegedly entered multiple vehicles.
Robinson Township police said they’ve seen an increase of thieves entering unlocked vehicles at night. Police in Tarentum recently asked for help identifying four people who were allegedly entering vehicles, and Whitehall police said they took several reports of thefts from cars on Thursday.
Police are reminding residents to lock their doors and keep valuables out of cars. The thieves pull on door handles, and when they find they’re locked, they move on, Robinson Township police said.
KDKA’s Jessica Guay will have more on the recent vehicle break-ins on KDKA Evening News.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after one man was shot early Sunday morning.
Police say the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on the 2500 block of West Liberty Avenue.
The suspect fired into a parked vehicle that had two people inside, but only one of them was injured, according to police.
The suspect fled, and the victim drove himself to the hospital.
No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head inside an apartment in Wilkinsburg.
Dispatchers were notified of a shooting in an apartment on Wood Street around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, according to police.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)
The shooting happened right across the street from a child care facility. An employee said with it being the middle of the night, no children were there at the time of the shooting.
There’s been no word on any arrets or suspects, nor what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a school bus on Monday morning in Point Breeze.
It happened around 9 a.m. the intersection of Penn Avenue and N. Lang and S. Lang Avenues.
One person was seen lying on the street, being cared for by medics.
The condition of the person has not been released.
It is unclear if that person is a student or another pedestrian.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are doubling the reward in hopes of solving a murder that dates back to the 1970’s.
In 1976, 12-year-old Heidi Morningstar disappeared in the middle of the night from her home in Ambridge.
Her parents had been called away for a family emergency.
(Photo Credit: KDKA)
Her body was discovered the next day in a yard in Edgeworth.
No one was ever arrested.
From December 5 through December 12, the reward for information leading to a conviction will be doubled to $10,000.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish a house fire in the Upper Hill.
The fire was reported just before 5:00 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of Cherokee Street.
No injuries have been reported.
The fire marshal is being called to investigate the cause.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ASPINWALL, Pa. (KDKA) – A four-vehicle crash has shut down part of Route 28 southbound.
The crash happened Monday morning at the Highland Park bridge, Allegheny County said on Twitter.
Aspinwall: Route 28 SB at Highland Park Bridge – four vehicle crash w/injuries. Route 28 SB will be shut down at the Fox Chapel Rd. exit until the incident is cleared.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 6, 2021
There are reports of injuries, but there was no word on how many or the severity.
Route 28 southbound will be closed at the Fox Chapel Road exit until the crash is cleared.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a stabbing late Friday night at a 7 Eleven/Sunoco in Castle Shannon.
Castle Shannon Police say 3 employees at the Eleven/Sunoco gas station on Mt Lebanon Boulevard called to report an assault around 7:30 p.m. last night.
An argument between a patron and employee escalated, according to police, leading to the patron allegedly stabbing the clerk in the arm.
The clerk is in stable condition.
The patron is thought to have fled the gas station on foot.
Police say witnesses described the patron as being around 5 feet tall and dressed in all black, with a beanie cap and face mask.
They ask anyone with any information about the suspect’s whereabouts or the incident itself to contact them at 412-473-3056 or 911.
NEW GALILEE, Pa. (KDKA) — Some neighbors on one street in Beaver County have been dealing with a stray cat problem for five years.
But the other day, some say a person was caught on camera trying to take matters into their own hands.
(Photo Credit: KDKA)
William Bittner from New Galilee told KDKA that the cats were allegedly run over outside his house on Washington Avenue. Apparently, the cats are part of a feral cat program that traps, neuters, vaccinates and returns the cats, which are then put up for adoption.
About 12 of the cats roam the neighborhood right now, and...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Ray Shetler for violating probation.
Shetler, a 37-year-old man, was acquitted in 2018 in the shooting of a St. Clair Township Police officer in 2015.
While he was acquitted of the shooting, he still was found guilty of theft and receiving stolen property.
For that, he was sentenced to 11.5-23 months in prison and credit for time served along with five years probation.
Now, his probation violations “stem from the incident in 2015 with the officer-involved shooting,” according to state police.
He is believed to driving a red, Dodge Ram pickup truck with Pennsylvania license plate number ZRS-7375.
Police say he is known to frequent the Derry and New Florence areas.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state police at 724-832-3288.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for more information as it develops.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — A missing 15-year-old girl, Nia Ivanisin, has been found safe.
She had been reported missing early on Saturday morning.
Harmony Township Police said she was at a friend’s home in Ambridge and was last heard from around 11 p.m. last night.
(Photo Courtesy Harmony Township Police)
By: KDKA-TV’s Madeline Bartos
HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man will spend up to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to killing his father in Harmar Township last year.
Shane Howard pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter in connection with David Hower’s death.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)
The 47-year-old was found dead on the floor of an RV on Guys Run Road in February 2020, police said.
Shane told police an argument turned physical and he hit his father twice with a fire extinguisher before shooting him in the head, according to the criminal complaint.
When Shane turned himself in, police said he told investigators it was an accident.
In connection with his guilty plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said he was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – State police are investigating after a man died from falling from an overpass in Beaver County.
Just after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the scene of a man who fell over an overpass at I-376 west at Bryson Road in Hopewell Township.
Once on the scene, they found the body of 41-year-old Timothy Baclit who suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police learned that Baclit had stopped to help another motorist when he fell to his death.
State Police are investigating the incident.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Firefighters were busy overnight battling a blaze in South Union Township in Fayette County.
Flames were shooting out of the home a couple of hours ago on Hopwood Fair-Chance Road.
Dispatchers tell KDKA that no injuries were reported, but we’ve learned from our crew on the scene that two people are now homeless.
There is no word on what sparked the fire.
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — A police department in Beaver County and a community are pulling together to help an officer and his family who are in need.
Ambridge Police Officer Jason Seng’s been on the force full-time for 13 years.
He also works part-time in nearby Baden.
Off the job, officer Seng stays busy helping his wife care for their son, Collin, who is non-verbal and confined to a wheelchair.
“My son was born with a partial dilution in his 18th chromosome, which is very rare,” Seng said. “He’s totally dependent on us.”
Right now, getting Collin in and out of the family’s van...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — A juvenile will be charged for making threats against the McKeesport Area and West Mifflin school districts, authorities said.
On Nov. 30, McKeesport police were notified of a threat on social media against the school district, specifically Founders’ Hall Middle School. Police investigated and determined the threat was not credible.
On Dec. 1, police were notified of a second threat on social media toward Founders’ Hall Middle School.
The McKeesport police and FBI investigated the threats and named the juvenile as a suspect. Police said the girl admitted to making threats against the McKeesport Area School District. Officials said she also admitted to making threats against the West Mifflin School District.
What the girl will be charged with or her connection to the schools is not known at this time.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEANNETTE (KDKA) – A man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing his boss in Jeannette.
Scott Woodmancy attacked his boss during a meeting regarding safety violations at Omnova Solutions.
Police said Woodmancy first tried to punch his boss and then reached around him and stabbed him in the back with a utility knife.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man accused of shooting another man to death after an argument in Wilkinsburg early Thanksgiving morning has been arrested.
George Booker, 52, was arrested during a traffic stop in Homewood on Thursday, police said.
(Photo: Allegheny County police)
Around 1 a.m. last Thursday, police were called to a home at the corner of North Avenue and Clair Way for reports of a shooting. Once they arrived, they found 58-year-old Rodney Thornton, who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Detectives learned Thornton and Booker got into an argument before Booker allegedly fired shots, police said.
Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer
He’s facing charges of criminal homicide and firearms violations. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail where he’ll be arraigned.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The death of a driver who crashed into a Pittsburgh building in the summer has been ruled a suicide, authorities say.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Ronald Morgan’s death a suicide on Thursday, saying he died from thermal and inhalation injuries after he drove into the Biomat USA Plasma Center on Western Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood.
“The manner of death for the two other individuals, as a result of the collision, is homicide,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said. “As the driver died as a result of the collision, no charges can be sought in this case.”
Employees Laura Meneskie and Parvenna Abdul were killed in the crash. Several others were hurt, including a paramedic and two firefighters who responded.
It was a chaotic scene in June when the car driven by Morgan barreled 200 feet into the building around 11:30 a.m. The crash ignited a fire that quickly spread through the building.
First responders were busy rescuing people who were trapped inside, so they could not get the flames under control for hours.
It wasn’t until around 3:30 p.m. when officials pulled the vehicle from the building.
MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) – A husband and wife are dead after they were found shot behind a dumpster at an apartment complex in McCandless.
Officers arrived at The Club At North Hills Apartment Homes on Duncan Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday to find a 23-year-old man already dead from at least one gunshot wound. A 25-year-old woman was also found shot in the face.
The woman was gasping for air, a witness said, and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She died just before 10 a.m., according to a statement from the Allegheny County Police Department.
Investigators determined the two...
Comments / 0