Ross Township Police Search For Suspects Who Stole Inspection Stickers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Ross Township police are looking for whoever stole inspection stickers from two local repair shops.

Police say someone broke into both the Jiffy Lube and the Midas along McKnight Road over the weekend.

The lockboxes that contained the stickers were pried open at both shops.

Police say the stolen stickers can be sold on the black market.