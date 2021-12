If you hadn’t already heard your fill from Kyle Rittenhouse, Fox News was happy to give you one more chance to listen on Monday night. Watching Tucker Carlson interview Rittenhouse, it was easy to forget, the teenager was facing homicide charges just last week. I kept waiting for Carlson to ask some pretty simple questions: Have you apologized to the families of the people you hurt?, for instance. But this wasn’t that kind of interview. Instead, it was all about Rittenhouse, the teenager who brought an AR-15-style rifle to racial justice protests and ended up shooting three people. He was now declaring, “I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement. I support peacefully demonstrating.”

KENOSHA, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO