The Joint Strike Fighter looks to have emerged successfully from its latest fighter competition, to replace Finland’s F/A-18 Hornets. The F-35A stealth jet looks to have secured Finland’s highly anticipated tender for a new multirole fighter, according to initial media reports from the country. While the Finnish Ministry of Defense has yet to comment, an official decision on the roughly $12 billion competition is due before the end of the year, with signs already pointing to another victory for the Joint Strike Fighter, which was selected by Switzerland earlier this year.

