COVID Vaccine clinic in elementary school has students proudly showing off their bandaids

CAMERON, W. Va. (WTRF) – Since the COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for five to 11-year-olds, the numbers of children getting vaccinated has not been what health officials had hoped.

It’s been kind of slow. We had an initial kickoff clinic about three weeks ago. We got about 43 children. Vicki Allender, RN, Outreach Vaccination Coordinator, Marshall County Health Department

At Cameron Elementary School this week, a clinic was successful.

I think it’s very important. There are children who end up being very ill. The holidays are coming. We’re trying to keep the schools open. Vicki Allender, RN, Outreach Vaccination Coordinator, Marshall County Health Department

The school made the event a party.

They saw brave students getting vaccinated with no complications.

One nurse shared a strategy on how to avoid any side effects.

You want to drink a lot of fluids before and after the day you get your vaccine. Any liquid without caffeine, because caffeine can dehydrate you. Misty Merinar, RN, Nursing Director, Marshall County Health Department

They said the Omicron variant is concerning.

The concern is that it’s spreading as rapidly as Delta did. We still don’t know the severity of the illness when people get it. We’re hoping that it’s not as severe. But still we’re concerned about how quickly it could be transmitted. Dr. David Hess, President & CEO, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

