Wewahitchka, FL

Wewahitchka Elementary bomb threat under investigation

By Emma Riley
 4 days ago

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a written bomb threat located in a bathroom at Wewahitchka Elementary School Wednesday afternoon.

According to the GCSO, the School Resource Deputy assigned to WES received the report at the end of the school day as students were about to be dismissed.

Once all students cleared the campus a search was conducted. Deputies were assisted by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

No explosive devices were located, and the school is deemed safe, according to the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office.

Classes will continue as scheduled Thursday.

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office said investigators will continue to investigate the threat and work with the School Resource Deputy and school administration to identify a suspect.

