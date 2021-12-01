Man found guilty in robbery of Colossal cupcakes during May riot

A man has been charged with the murder of a 47-year-old woman whose body was found at a house in Stoneycroft.Emergency services were called to The Green at about 4.55pm on November 25 to reports Malak Adabzadeh had been found in a house, Merseyside Police said in a statement.Ms Adabzadeh – who the force said was Iranian, resided in the Stoneycroft area and was also known as Katy – was pronounced dead at the scene.CHARGED | A man has been charged with the murder of Malak (also known as Katy) Adabzadeh, 47, in #Stoneycroft on Thursday, 25 November. The man...

