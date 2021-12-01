Man found guilty in robbery of Colossal cupcakes during May riot

TOWNSEND, Del. (CBS) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a triple homicide in Townsend, New Castle County, police say. Donald Grier was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and other charges on Saturday, the New Castle County Police department announced.
No arraignment or bail details are available at this time, according to the release.
Officers were called to the 300 block of Camerton Lane in Townsend around 4 p.m. on Friday for a report of someone yelling for help.
Once officers arrived, they discovered four victims — a 19-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman, a 61-year-old...
