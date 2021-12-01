ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man found guilty in robbery of Colossal cupcakes during May riot

WKYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article24-year-old Tandre Buchanan was found...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
beverlypress.com

Man killed after defending woman during robbery

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 23 during an attempted robbery that occurred in the 7100 block of Sunset Boulevard, police said. Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Drake Madison said the victim was seated in a parked vehicle and was talking with a female friend who was standing next to the car when a group of men walked up and attempted to rob the woman at gunpoint. The victim also had a gun and confronted the suspects, Madison said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colossal#Sentencing#Cupcakes
CBS Philly

Donald Grier, Arrested, Charged With First-Degree Murder In Connection To Triple Homicide In Townsend, New Castle County, Police Say

TOWNSEND, Del. (CBS) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a triple homicide in Townsend, New Castle County, police say. Donald Grier was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and other charges on Saturday, the New Castle County Police department announced. No arraignment or bail details are available at this time, according to the release. Officers were called to the 300 block of Camerton Lane in Townsend around 4 p.m. on Friday for a report of someone yelling for help. Once officers arrived, they discovered four victims — a 19-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman, a 61-year-old...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
The Independent

Man charged with murder of woman in Stoneycroft house

A man has been charged with the murder of a 47-year-old woman whose body was found at a house in Stoneycroft.Emergency services were called to The Green at about 4.55pm on November 25 to reports Malak Adabzadeh had been found in a house, Merseyside Police said in a statement.Ms Adabzadeh – who the force said was Iranian, resided in the Stoneycroft area and was also known as Katy – was pronounced dead at the scene.CHARGED | A man has been charged with the murder of Malak (also known as Katy) Adabzadeh, 47, in #Stoneycroft on Thursday, 25 November. The man...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
14news.com

Evansville man pleads guilty in connection to apartment robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man pled guilty of all charges stemming from a robbery investigation at an Evansville apartment. According to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, 31-year-old Gene Goodwin was one of four individuals who forced their way into a woman’s apartment on the 1000 block of Fulton Parkway.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WREG

Memphis man found guilty of ‘unprovoked’ fatal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A 21-year-old Memphis man has been sentenced to life in prison after he reportedly shot a pedestrian to death in 2019.   The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Demarcus Wooten was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday. Wooten was also convicted of attempted first degree murder and employment of a firearm in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
cbslocal.com

Man, 27, Stabbed During Attempted Robbery In Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 27-year-old man was stabbed during a robbery attempt early Monday in Midtown. It happened around 2 a.m. near East 42nd Street and Park Avenue. Police said two men walked up to the victim and said they were robbing him. When he tried to run away,...
13abc.com

Man found guilty in 2019 murder of Emilia Guerrero

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been found guilty of murder and felonious assault charges in the 2019 killing of a Toledo woman. On Monday, a jury found Lorenzo Morales guilty of two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault in the 2019 murder of Emilia Guerrero. She was found dead in her apartment in August of 2019 from stab wounds and a gunshot wound to the back. Morales was Guerrero’s partner. He will be sentenced on Dec. 13, 2021.
TOLEDO, OH
WLBT

Man shot in the torso during robbery on Cedar Lane

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was shot Wednesday night during a robbery on Cedar Lane. Jackson Police Department Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the man was shot in the torso. The suspects in the robbery were wearing hoodies.
JACKSON, MS
rdrnews.com

Man pleads not guilty to shooting, robbery charges

A suspect in a January robbery and shooting that left one man injured has pleaded not guilty to several charges. Court records state that when he was arraigned in New Mexico’s 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County Monday, Bryan Dillard, 26, of Roswell, entered a formal plea of not guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit aggravated battery, deadly weapon; armed robbery; and bribery of a witness, great bodily harm.
ROSWELL, NM
WISH-TV

Man who shot IMPD officer in May 2019 found guilty of attempted murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who shot an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer during a physical altercation in May 2019 has been found guilty of attempted murder, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. William Allen was sentenced to 20 years in prison and a year of probation. Officers were...
Watertown Daily Times

Reeseville man found guilty of pulling pitchfork on deputies

JUNEAU — A 46-year-old Reeseville man was found guilty Tuesday of pulling a pitchfork on deputies who came to check on him after reports he made threats at the state Department of Agriculture office in Madison. Craig Skalitzky entered a no-contest plea to the felony charge of battery to a...
News-Herald.com

Sentencing date set for Euclid man found guilty of Lake County armed robberies

A Euclid man will be sentenced Nov. 30 after a Lake County jury found him guilty on 10 of 13 counts in a string of armed robberies. David Johnson, 34, was arrested in January 2020 for an alleged string of robberies that took place across three counties. Johnson stood trial before Lake County Common Pleas Court Judge Eugene A. Lucci in mid-November on charges stemming from the Lake County robberies.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
NBC Los Angeles

Man Shot to Death in Hollywood During Attempted Robbery

A man was killed Tuesday in a fatal shooting in Hollywood, and police believe it was related to an attempted robbery. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Station responded at 2:10 a.m. to 7181 Sunset Boulevard outside the Bossa Nova Restaurant on multiple calls of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive 23-year-old man, said LAPD Officer Drake Madison.
Shelby Reporter

Chelsea man found guilty of manslaughter in 2018 shooting

COLUMBIANA – A jury has found a Chelsea man guilty of manslaughter in a case involving a fatal shooting in 2018. Jacob Ryan Davenport, 29, was originally arrested and charged with murder after allegedly fatally shooting a 24-year-old man on Sunday, April 8, 2018. Davenport was taken into custody by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy