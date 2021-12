Qualcomm has unveiled its flagship SoC at its annual Tech Summit event. It’s the chip that will no doubt find its way into 2022 flagship Android devices. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is the first SoC to bear Qualcomm’s new naming scheme. Gone are the former triple-digit names. It’s an all new design featuring the ARM v9 instruction set. Qualcomm believes the new CPU is up to 20% faster than the one in the Snapdragon 888 while consuming 30% less power. The Adreno GPU looks impressive too with a promised 30% performance boost alongside a 25% power saving.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO