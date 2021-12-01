ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC boss Dana White, family positive for COVID-19, relying on Joe Rogan recovery methods

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4akTst_0dBamP4800

UFC president Dana White is currently in isolation after he and his family tested positive for COVID-19 coming out of Thanksgiving celebrations.

White revealed during a Wednesday interview on “The Jim Rome Podcast” that during a Thanksgiving weekend trip to his house in Maine, everyone who was gathered tested positive for COVID-19.

“We just went up to my place in Maine and for Thanksgiving it’s tradition we go up there, and somebody had it, and we get back, and we all tested positive for COVID,” White said. “Literally the whole family and my family up in Maine, too.”

According to White, he is fully vaccinated. White said his COVID-19 symptoms were minimal. He briefly lost his sense of taste and smell but said UFC commentator and good friend Joe Rogan advised him on how to recover.

White said Rogan’s suggestions were effective, and any symptoms he did experience have faded.

“We got back on Saturday. On Sunday, I cold plunge and steam every day,” White said. “So I get out of the cold plunge and steam, and I spray the eucalyptus and I was like, ‘What the hell?’ I couldn’t smell anything. So I opened the bottle and start sniffing the bottle of eucalyptus, and I couldn’t smell and I was like, ‘I know what this means.’ I literally got out of the steam and got on my phone and called Joe Rogan.

“I get up, 9 o’clock Monday morning, and I get tested. He said get monoclonal antibodies in you as soon as possible, so I did. By noon, I had the monoclonal antibodies in me. Then he told me to do a NAD drip. I did that right after. The next day – so Sunday at 8 o’clock at night I have no taste or smell. I get up Tuesday getting ready to shave. Cleaning my razor, I could smell the alcohol. My taste and smell were back by the next day by 11 o’clock. Then I took a dose of ivermectin. Then yesterday I did a vitamin drip, and today I’m doing another NAD drip.

“Never felt better. I’m feeling like a million bucks. I’m doing two-a-day workouts for the next 10 days while I have COVID and I’m in quarantine. I got my smell and taste back in less than 24 hours.”

Rogan has been a controversial figure during the COVID-19 era. White said he’s not “some kind of crazy anti-vax conspiracy theorist,” but he trusted the advice he was getting from the renowned podcast host and comedian.

White said he still has several days remaining in his isolation period, but he’s already keen to get back to work. He said he will frequently test to see if he returns negative results and can move back into public and group setting, and all of it will be in accordance with Nevada guidelines.

“I’m doing the protocol,” White said. “You’re supposed to stay home and stay away from other people for 10 days. That’s what I’m doing. But I’m attacking this thing with the methods that Rogan has learned form some very smart people. I’m going to keep testing every two days until I’m negative and then I’m going to get back to work ASAP.

“I hope (I can attend Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 31 event). If I test negative then I will absolutely, positively be there. I’m going to do the exact protocol that’s supposed to be done and make sure that I’m clean and can go around and be around people again.”

Comments / 3

Related
bjpenndotcom

Colby Covington claims Kamaru Usman told Dana White “I don’t know how much more I got left in this sport” after UFC 268

Colby Covington claims that his rival Kamaru Usman told Dana White “I don’t know how much more I got left in this sport” after UFC 268. Covington gave Usman all he could handle when the pair met earlier this month in their rematch that headlined UFC 268. Much like their first encounter back at UFC 245 two years ago, this rematch was a competitive fight that saw both men have their moments. However, it was Usman who was awarded the decision on the judges’ scorecards following the match, and he is now a perfect 2-0 against Covington. Despite Usman having the superior record head-to-head against his rival, Covington still wants to fight him again.
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Boxer Brutally Knocks Former UFC Champion Out On His Feet

Former heavyweight title challenger Kubrat Pulev recorded a big win this weekend in maybe an unexpected way. In what was mostly boxing rules he took on former UFC (the sport of mixed martials arts) champion Frank Mir. The Bulgarian showed class perhaps in the Thanksgiving Holiday spirit to not follow...
UFC
International Business Times

Snoop Dogg Warns Logan, Jake Paul About Bringing Back 'Old' Mike Tyson

Snoop Dogg could be right about his take on the looming Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul fight. Once again, Tyson got the boxing world excited by confirming that he is making another return early next year. It reached a crescendo when Logan called out his name in the conversation. Tyson...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Rome
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Dana White
The Spun

UFC World Reacts To The Vince Vaughn News

Vince Vaughn is 51 years old, but perhaps the legendary Hollywood actor is up for a fight. That’s what the UFC world is speculating about this weekend, anyway. On Saturday night, the longtime actor was called out by a fighter inside the ring. “Give me three months, and I’m ready...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones on Dana White ‘robbing him out of millions’ during his prime: “I wasn’t equipped for the position I was in”

Jon Jones was asked to share his thoughts on Dana White ‘robbing him out of millions’ during a recent Q&A session on social media. The former UFC light heavyweight kingpin, Jones (26-1 MMA), has not competed since February of 2020, when he defeated Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision. Later that same year, ‘Bones’ announced that he would be vacating his 205lbs title in order to make a run at heavyweight gold.
UFC
The Independent

Khabib names hardest puncher faced in UFC and it’s not Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov insists Justin Gaethje is the hardest puncher he has ever faced in the UFC.Having mixed it with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, The Eagle then called it a day after his next fight, which saw him knock off Gaethje on Fight Island, concluding a glittering career with a 29-0 record.But the October 2020 meeting was memorable for the Russian, who maintains the American “hit like a truck”.“This guy [Justin Gaethje] hit like a truck, you know,” Nurmagomedov told Mike Tyson on his Hotboxin’ podcast.“Nobody hit me harder than Justin Gaethje. His kick, his punch, his left hook, right...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Combat#Covid#Nad
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 44 video: Jamahal Hill flattens Jimmy Crute with devastating knockout in just 48 seconds

Jamahal Hill needed just 48 seconds to back up his claims that he’s one of the best boxers in the UFC. Following a flash knockdown during his first exchange with Jimmy Crute at UFC Vegas 44, Hill was on the attack and looking for the kill while attempting to bounce back from his first loss inside the octagon. After hurting Crute with the right hand, Hill followed that up with another just like it except this time the Australian prospect crashed to the canvas and he wasn’t getting up again.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dana White: UFC fighters are '100 percent' afraid of Khamzat Chimaev and 'I don't blame them'

UFC president Dana White wholeheartedly believes Khamzat Chimaev is a force to be reckoned with. White has been very high on Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) since the moment he splashed on the UFC scene to earn two victories in a 10-day stretch back in July 2020. The momentum was slowed when Chimaev needed more than a year off to recover from COVID-19 and other health issues, but he recently returned with a reminder.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ClutchPoints

Brock Lesnar shockingly called out by UFC welterweight star

UFC rising star Khamzat Chimaev recently went to a call out spree and now wants a piece of WWE superstar Brock Lesnar. Following his sensational rear-naked choke win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, Khamzat Chimaev decided to poke an array of UFC stars on social media.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz suggests Conor McGregor fight Khamzat Chimaev in his UFC return: “He can taper back in and see if he can even still fight at all”

Nate Diaz believes Conor McGregor should fight Khamzat Chimaev in his UFC return so that he can taper back in and see if he can fight at all. Diaz (20-13 MMA), who is currently on the last fight of his contract with the UFC, has been clamoring for a fight for some time now. Despite showing interest in potential showdowns with Vicente Luque, Tony Ferguson and Kamaru Usman, the UFC allegedly approached the ‘Stockton Slugger’ with the idea of fighting Khamzat Chimaev.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy