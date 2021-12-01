ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Firefighters, Park Rangers work large arson fire set in Hobbs State Park

By Garrett Fergeson
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — A large arson fire is burning at Hobbs State Park east of the City of Rogers Wednesday.

According to the Piney Point Fire Department, firefighters and the State Parks Department are managing an arson fire set in the Shadow Hollow trail area off Highway 12 and Arkansas 303.

Officials said the fire was set Tuesday but did not provide additional details to the person who started the fire or the size of the fire.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said it’s not threatening any structures at this time, and the Rogers Fire Department is on standby for manpower if needed.

Benton County Department of Emergency Management has been flying drones over the area to ensure no structures are threatened.

According to the Benton County Department of Emergency Management, Park Rangers have closed the area for the public’s safety.

This is a developing story, stay with KNWA/FOX24 as we continue to learn more.

