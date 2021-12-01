ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, PA

Berwick Police issue missing persons alert for abducted children

Wilkerson Courtesy of Berwick Police Department

BERWICK — Borough police have issued a missing persons alert for two children who police say were taken from their home on Tuesday.

An active felony arrest warrant has been obtained for Olivia Wilkerson, who police believe unlawfully removed the two children, her biological children, from their home Tuesday evening.

Wilkerson does not have any guardianship rights to the children due to a history of substance abuse and mental health issues, according to a release from the Berwick Police Department.

It is believed that Wilkerson may be headed with the children to the Lebanon area, or into Maryland or Delaware. She is known to drive a 2011 white GMC Arcadia.

If anyone sees Wilkerson or has any information about her whereabouts, they are asked to call 911.

Firefighters from multiple departments around southern Luzerne County were dispatched to West Hazleton on Monday night for an inferno that rapidly tore through the Weis Market on Weis Lane off Route 93 (Susquehanna Boulevard). What initially came in as a fire...
