Pitcher Mark Melancon agrees with Arizona Diamondbacks on two-year deal

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

The Arizona Diamondbacks and veteran All-Star closer Mark Melancon have reached an agreement on a two-year deal, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

The deal is worth $14 million, per the reports.

Melancon, 36, is coming off an All-Star season with the San Diego Padres and led the major leagues with 39 saves. He signed a one-year deal worth $3 million with San Diego last February. He declined a $5 million player option for 2022.

The Diamondbacks will be Melancon’s ninth team.

Top MLB free agents of 2021-2022: Contract predictions for Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and more

Melancon has notched 244 saves in his career. He is 34-30 with a 2.79 ERA in 670 relief appearances. He went 4-3 with 2.23 ERA last season in San Diego.

Melancon earned three All-Star appearances with the Pirates. Melancon led the majors with a career-high and Pirates-record 51 saves in 2015, his second All-Star season. He saved 130 games in three-plus seasons with the Pirates, who traded him to Washington at the trade deadline in 2016.

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

