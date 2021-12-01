ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. undergoes back surgery

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. underwent lower-back surgery Wednesday and will be sidelined indefinitely.

It marks the third time Porter has undergone back surgery and his second since being drafted 14th overall by the Nuggets in 2018. He sat out the entire 2018-19 season while recuperating from one procedure.

Porter’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, told The Denver Post that the surgery performed in Dallas went well.

“They went into surgery hoping to find exactly what they found,” Bartelstein told The Post. “It went great. He can already feel a difference.”

NBA injury report: Latest updates on Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker and more

Porter’s first back surgery occurred during his lone college season at Missouri.

Porter was averaging 9.9 points and 6.6 rebounds in nine starts this season.

Porter has averaged 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 125 career games (71 starts) for Denver, shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from 3-point range.

He agreed to a five-year, $172 million rookie extension in September. The value climbs to $207 million if Porter makes an All-NBA Team.

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors, Suns on a roll heading into this week’s matchups

–Field Level Media

