Los Angeles Dodgers bring back Chris Taylor on multi-year deal

 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers and All-Star utility man Chris Taylor are in agreement on a multiyear deal, The Athletic and ESPN reported Wednesday.

Terms were not reported. The deal is pending a physical.

Taylor, 31, is coming off his first All-Star season after hitting .254 with 20 home runs and 92 runs scored in 148 games. His postseason was phenomenal as he slashed .351/.419/.784 with four doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs in 11 games. He hit .476 with three homers in the National League Championship Series against Atlanta.

Top MLB free agents of 2021-2022: Contract predictions for Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and more

Taylor played every outfield position in 2021 and every infield spot save for first base. He appeared in 61 games in center and 46 at second.

Overall, Taylor is batting .261 with 79 home runs in eight seasons for the Seattle Mariners (2014-16) and Dodgers.

–Field Level Media

