Strange BUT TRUE

By Clarke County Democrat
Clarke County Democrat
* During the first Gulf War in 1991, every U.S. soldier was sent...

theparisreview.org

Episode 23: “A Strange Way to Live”

Episode 23, our Season 3 finale, opens with “The Trick Is to Pretend,” a poem by Natalie Scenters-Zapico, read by the singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers: “I climb knowing the only way down / is by falling.” The actor Jessica Hecht plays Joan Didion in a reenactment of her classic Art of Fiction interview with Linda Kuehl. Jericho Brown reads his poem “Hero”: “my brothers and I grew up fighting / Over our mother’s mind.” The actor, comedian, and podcaster Connor Ratliff reads Bud Smith’s story “Violets,” about a couple who makes a suicide pact but then turns to arson instead. The episode closes with Bridgers performing “Garden Song.”
TV SERIES
pixelkin.org

Life is Strange: True Colors arriving on Switch next week

Square Enix and Deck Nine Games announced release dates for the Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors. The digital version will launch December 7, while the physical release is coming a bit later, on February 25, 2022. It’s the first time the award-winning narrative series has appeared on the Nintendo platform.
VIDEO GAMES
Belief.Net

5 True Stories of Exorcisms

For most people, the idea of an exorcism is something that only happens in movies or books. No one has ever really gone through such a grueling ordeal, right? Wrong! Exorcisms have happened many times in real life to poor souls that believe they have been possessed with evil spirits. To them, the forces at work with frighteningly real and they felt no hope to overcome the demon on their own.
RELIGION
Odessa American

Nebuchadnezzar’s story a strange one

Prominently featured in the Book of Daniel and often mentioned elsewhere in the Old Testament, Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar II is a compelling character who was cruel at times and understanding at others and is the central figure in some of the Bible’s most unusual stories. Nebuchadnezzar lived from 642 to...
ODESSA, TX
Mario Puzo
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
Odyssey

Top 10 Movies Of All Time As Rated By Movie Fans

The Movies You Love. READ MORE. Having worked in the media industry for more than 15 years and in event management pr for red carpet events I wanted to share the latest. I regularly attend film screenings in the city at London film premieres, and love nothing else more than movies and celebrity news!
MOVIES
Popculture

Walmart Stops Selling Popular Toy After Cocaine Rap Uncovered

Walmart is pulling a controversial toy from its shelves after a viral video revealed that its Polish-language song was about cocaine, depression and suicide. The dancing cactus toy is supposed to sing in multiple languages to help young children develop their linguistic skills. According to CTV News, the Polish-language track was more risque.
MUSIC
cowboysindians.com

New Westerns Worth Your Time

Here are a few new films that should interest C&I readers this fall and winter. Whether you prefer to watch a classic movie or a binge-worthy TV series, there’s plenty of new westerns worth adding to your must-watch list. The Power of the Dog. Benedict Cumberbatch has been generating awards...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Henry Cavill Basically Already Is James Bond

Henry Cavill stands in a Miami hotel room looking like a comic book drawing made real. He’s 6-foot-2 but seems taller because he’s so broad. His muscles stretch an ordinary camel-colored knit shirt into a bulky superhero outfit. “I’m amazed how many people recognize me with a mask on,” the actor says, and it’s unclear if he’s being modest or truly doesn’t know how cinematic he looks — even his wavy jet-black hair with its jagged widow’s peak would give him away (you may recognize this hairline from films such as Mission Impossible: Fallout). Yet as we sit down for the first...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now

Finding a good movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video can be difficult to say the least. While Amazon’s robust library of titles is available to every Amazon Prime subscriber, they don’t exactly make it easy to find what you’re looking for. That’s where we come in. Below, we’ve assembled a growing list of the best movies on Amazon Prime right now. Our carefully curated selection runs the gamut from crowd-pleasing blockbusters to Oscar-winning dramas to delightful rom-coms and beyond. There’s a little something for everyone, so stop the endless scrolling and simply choose one of these great movies to watch.
MOVIES
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS
Lite 98.7

Step Inside This Elmira Home Once Owned By a Hollywood Film Star

Jacqueline Logan was born in 1902 and grow up to become an actress and silent film star and at one point, she owned a home in Elmira. In 1922, Logan was named one of the Western Association of Motion Picture Advertisers Baby Stars of the year. Over the course of twelve years, the WAMPAS Baby Stars selected 13 young actresses each year from who were said to be on the verge of movie stardom. Names on the WAMPAS Baby Stars list included Joan Crawford, Ginger Rogers, and Jean Arthur.
ELMIRA, NY
coachellavalleyweekly.com

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It’s a favorable time to get excited about your long-range future—and to entertain possibilities that have previously been on the edges of your awareness. I’d love to see you open your heart to the sweet dark feelings you’ve been sensing, and open your mind to the disruptive but nourishing ideas you need, and open your gut to the rumbling hunches that are available. Be brave, Aries! Strike up conversations with the unexpected, the unknown, and the undiscovered.
LIFESTYLE
Wicked Local

Sharon actress to star in ‘Passing Strange’

Sharon actor Maria Hendricks will star in Moonbox Productions’ upcoming production “Passing Strange,” the Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning musical by Stew and collaborator Heidi Rodewald running from Dec. 10 through Jan. 1 at the Boston Center for the Arts Roberts Theater. Produced by Sharman Altshuler and directed by Arthur...
BOSTON, MA
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Producer Barbara Broccoli Says “Rest Assured, James Bond Will Be Back” – Contenders New York

While No Time to Die producer Barbara Broccoli admitted today that the stewards of the 007 franchise don’t yet know how James Bond will return after Daniel Craig’s swansong as the super secret agent, she did allow, “We’ll figure that one out, but he will be back. You can rest assured James Bond will be back.” Broccoli was speaking Saturday at Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York event joined virtually by fellow producer Michael G Wilson as well as co-star Rami Malek, special effects supervisor Chris Corbould and production designer Mark Tildesley. MGM/Eon/Universal’s Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed No Time to Die went through four...
MOVIES

