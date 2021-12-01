ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

AC Milan cut gap on Napoli after leaders throw away two-goal lead at Sassuolo

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Napoli’s lead over AC Milan at the top of Serie A was cut to one point after they squandered a two-goal lead at Sassuolo

Fabian Ruiz and Dries Mertens scored early in the second half to put Luciano Spalletti’s men 2-0 up with half an hour remaining.

Gianluca Scamacca pulled one back midway through the second half, before Gian Marco Ferrari’s 89th-minute header drew Sassuolo level.

Gregoire Defrel thought he had won the game for the hosts in stoppage time, only for VAR to disallow the goal.

Milan are now hot on their heels after a 3-0 away win at Genoa. Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted the opener after 10 minutes, before Junior Messias added a second shortly before half time and completed his brace with an hour on the clock.

Inter beat Spezia 2-0 at home earlier on Wednesday. Lautaro Martinez had a hand in both goals, setting up Roberto Gagliardini’s first-half opener with a deft flick, before converting a penalty 30 minutes from time.

The reigning Serie A champions have now won their last three league games and face Jose Mourinho’s Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Roma head into that game after losing 1-0 at Bologna. Mattias Svanberg scored the winner for the hosts after 35 minutes.

The only match in Spain saw Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 win at the Bernabeu to move seven points clear at the top of the LaLiga table.

Karim Benzema scored his 12th league goal of the season, slotting home in the 40th minute after Marco Asensio’s shot had been palmed to Luka Modric by goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain’s 10-match winning home run was ended after they were held to a goalless draw by Nice at Parc des Princes.

Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe went closest to scoring for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who were wasteful in front of goal.

However, they remain 12 points clear at the summit ahead of Marseille, who are up to second in the table following a 1-0 success at Nantes. Gerson scored the only goal of the game after half an hour before Nicolas Pallois was sent off for the hosts shortly afterwards.

Marseille leapfrogged Rennes, who lost 2-1 at home against Lille. The defending champions secured victory through first-half goals from Xeka and Renato Sanches, before Benjamin Bourigeaud’s late reply.

The Independent

The Independent

