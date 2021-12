Take Today are a punk band from the New Jersey/Pennsylvania area, and we're stoked that they're opening the Philly night of our BrooklynVegan showcases with Catbite, JER, and Teenage Halloween this January. They aren't usually a ska band, but ahead of that ska-centric show, they'll be putting out a new two-song ska single featuring "SKAdiving" (a ska version of their recent single "Skydiving") and a cover of Link 80's classic "Up To The Top." The original "Skydiving" already featured additional vocals by Catbite's Brittany Luna, and this new version features vocals from both Brittany and her Catbite bandmate Tim Hildebrand, plus Flying Raccoon Suit members Andrew Heaton and Brandon Kenyon on horns, and Matamoska's Esteban Flores (who also plays with Catbite) on keys. The Link 80 cover features former Link 80 member (and current Omnigone frontman) Adam Davis.

4 DAYS AGO