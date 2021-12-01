Inside the Statehouse

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The new lines are finally drawn for next year’s state legislative and congressional...

PIX11

NJ statehouse COVID vaccine mandate still in effect despite GOP outcry

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey statehouse requirement for visitors to show proof of COVID-19 or a negative test is still in effect after Republican lawmakers defied it ahead of a voting session Thursday. That’s according to signage posted around entryways to the statehouse complex Friday as well as outside committee rooms. “All visitors to the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

