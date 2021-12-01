Inside the Statehouse

The Democrats control the statehouse and New Jersey. That’s pretty much the way it is. So they make the rules. That’s why the next assembly session on Dec. 2, this Thursday, could prove to be very interesting. According to an article on InsiderNJ, a new rule says that all legislators must either be vaccinated or show a negative COVID test in order to enter the assembly chamber. The COVID tests are available for all unvaccinated lawmakers at the statehouse, but it is a matter of principle to many GOP lawmakers who think the rule is discriminatory.

